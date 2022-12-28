‘Another ick are people who ask for soy milk, oat milk, coconut milk, almond milk, and then say they want sweet cream cold foam’: Starbucks worker shares ‘barista icks’

A Starbucks barista went viral on TikTok after posting a video where she shares the biggest “icks” she gets from customers.

“I’m pretty sure I can get in trouble for this video,” she says. “I’m gonna do it anyways.”

The barista, who goes by @kekenotpalmer on TikTok, says her first ick is people who stand in line and then don’t know what they want to order when they get to the register. Then, they take another five minutes to figure out what they want.

“Another ick are people who ask for soy milk, oat milk, coconut milk, almond milk, and then say they want sweet cream foam,” the barista says. “Like bro, you can’t have milk, and you just diluted it with heavy milk.”

Her third and biggest ick is customers who “don’t know what they’re ordering,” the TikToker says. She adds that it gets on her nerves when she has to remake drinks multiple times because the drink wasn’t what a customer was expecting.

The barista’s fourth ick is customers who show her TikTok videos of baristas making custom drinks. When customers don’t know the recipe, she has to watch another barista make the drink on TikTok before she can make it herself. It adds to her ick if the customer ends up not even liking the TikTok drink after she makes it.

Her last ick is people who order a latte and forget to say they wanted it iced until they’re handed a hot one. In the same vein, she says people who forget to clarify that they don’t want whipped cream on their frappes give her the ick.

Defending herself from the people who say Starbucks workers complain too much, the barista emphasized in the video’s caption that “EVERYONE COMPLAINS.” She also says in the video that she loves her job, despite her complaints.

“I do love my job. I do like making drinks. I do like some of the people,” she says. “But some of y’all, I’m just like ‘why are you like this?'”

Some viewers didn’t see eye to eye with some of the barista’s icks. Multiple viewers defended customers who order non-dairy milk even if they want to add heavy cream.

“Starbucks baristas always mad abt milk alternatives for what,” one viewer commented.

“Ehh chill on the oat milk with foam I just can’t have too much but I can have some,” a second viewer commented.

“Some people can’t have a whole cup a dairy like how can they help that,” a third wrote.

In reply to that comment, the barista wrote, “I can’t have dairy and I still drink it and eat ice cream and cheese and it all. It icks me out the next dayyyy. Not saying it’s bad just an ick.”

Other viewers decided to share their own icks as Starbucks customers.

“My ick is when yall are rude from the start before we even order. or when you get the order wrong even tho it’s on the damn cup,” one user commented.

“My ick is when I go pick up my order and the color is wrong and tastes like [poop emoji] but my anxiety stops me from complaining,” a second commented.

“Since we are all doing this My ick is when they get my drink wrong,” another wrote. The barista replied, “Bro I hate that too. Especially when you know how it’s supposed to taste ! And it doesn’t taste that way.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @kekenotpalmer via TikTok comment.