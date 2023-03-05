‘Yes the shots were decaffed’: Starbucks barista says ‘Karen’ insisted on ordering a blended caramel macchiato

A former Starbucks employee sparked a debate after claiming that a customer insisted on ordering a drink that doesn’t exist.

In a clip with over 264,600 views, TikTok user Victoria (@viccc.07) responded to a now-deleted video of a Starbucks barista complaining about customers ordering blended caramel macchiatos.

“If you come into Starbucks and order a caramel macchiato blended, you’re getting a fucking caramel frap,” @DUHlaney·said. Meanwhile, the text overlay read, “They couldn’t pay me enough to do this.”

As a former Starbucks barista, Victoria understood her frustration. She went on to share the time a “Karen” also asked for a blended caramel macchiato.

“When I used to work at Starbucks, there was this one lady who specifically insisted, like ‘no, they do it for me all the time.’ I want a blended caramel macchiato,’” she began.

“And I was like, ‘We don’t do that. If I blend it, it’s gonna be the to the exact ratios that I make a caramel macchiato, and it’s not going to be a frappuccino consistency.’”

When she suggested a caramel frappuccino instead, the woman refused. “She’s like, ‘No, I want a blended caramel macchiato.’”

Following the “customer’s always right,” mentality, Victoria followed instructions and blended the caramel macchiato. But when she gave the woman her order, she was confused. “She’s like, ‘Um, what is this?’ And I was like, ‘A blended caramel macchiato.’”

Since the customer was reportedly rude during the exchange, Victoria said she got revenge by making her drink with decaffeinated shots of espresso. “Fuck that lady I hope she’s having a shitty day ! and yes the shots were decaffed,” she captioned the video.

A debate started in the comments with the majority of users on her side. Fellow Starbucks workers swapped stories of how difficult customers can be.

“People have NO idea what they’re ordering,” one wrote. “They just come in saying words just to say em, and getting mad we can’t read their minds.”

“Don’t get me started on this or the upside down caramel macchiatos. It’s been 14 years since I was a barista but it still fills me with rage lol,” another added.

“This lady mobile ordered an iced americano with no water, so i put shots on ice in a cup and she was like ‘why is it empty?’ these people, i swear,” a third wrote.

A fourth stated that customers don’t like to be wrong. “They never listen. i’d give them the slush and they’d be like nooooo that’s not what i wanted.”

However, some believed that Victoria could’ve helped the customer understand her order better.

“Couldn’t you just say we can do that but it’ll need to be more ice or whatever? Like help people understand?” one wrote.

“OK but can’t a customer just ask for extra ice and it blended? also like some people actually want what they ask for ? lol,” another added.

Some baristas thought they knew how to make the blended caramel macchiato. “Tbh i think i know the drink they want , a blended vanilla frap with shots poured on top and then caramel drizzle but they can’t communicate proper,” they wrote.

Another agreed: “If anyone ever wants a blended caramel macchiato suggest a vanilla frap w affogato shots and caramel drizzle.”