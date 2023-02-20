‘Where am I supposed to sleep?: Guest says ‘sketchy’ hotel had no employees working the night shift, was left without a room

A guest shares her experience trying to check in at Extended Stay America in Phoenix, Arizona, saying that no one was working there during the night shift.

In the video posted by @lydsnyc on Jan. 15, she says she flew to Arizona for a work trip with her manager. She says when she tried to check in to the hotel at 11am, the front desk attendant said she couldn’t check in because “none of the rooms [were] clean.”

She says the attendant let her go up to her manager’s room, who had arrived the night before, to get ready for work.

“We come back at 9pm. There are a ton of people in the lobby but no one at the front desk. They’re like, ‘no one is working here,'” she says in the clip. “The day [shift] person had been there and the night person never came, and then the day person eventually had to leave.”

She continues that she tried to call the help desk number, but it just rang the phone at the front desk. Instead, she says she left a note with her phone number that says, “call this number when you’re ready to check me in.”

“I get a phone call from a missed number and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, this must be the downstairs lady,'” she says.

When she picked up the phone, the TikToker says another guest was on the line asking where she could find “plates,” thinking that the note with her phone number was from the front desk attendant.

“This hotel was sketchy. We get on a phone call with Hotels.com, and they were like, ‘let me call the hotel real quick,'” she continues.

According to the creator, Hotels.com said that no one was working, and @lydsnyc claims she tried to get a refund since she had to sleep in her manager’s room.

At the end of the clip, she says that in the middle of the night, she heard moaning that sounded like a “dying person.”

The caption reads, “When I tell you pure anarchy, I mean pure anarchy.”

In the comments section, users speculated why no one showed up for the night shift.

“A hotel local to me was hiring a manager that required bilingual and 2 yrs experience. Pay was $14/hr. No wonder they can’t get someone lol,” one user wrote.

“This is how it’s going to be if we don’t start earning a living wage,” another said.

“As someone who used to work in hotels. Management would severely understaff us to save money but WOULD NOT take accountability when workers wouldn’t,” a third added.

Others criticized the hotel’s management for not addressing the situation.

“A general manager should have showed up to take over and check people in. So crazy,” a commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to @lydsnyc via TikTok DM and to Extended Stay Pheonix via email contact form.