‘I gotta get out of the service industry’: Server reveals outfit she had to wear during outdoor brunch shift in 105-degree weather

A server shared how she had to work a brunch shift in 105-degree heat wearing “long sleeves, long pants, tall socks.”

In the video, user Theresa (@theresa_abigail) recounts her brunch shift, which included a woman who claimed she accidentally drank a living fly with her wine, then spit it out all over the table. All of this occurred while Theresa was allegedly forced to wear a uniform that was not ideal given the aggressive heat.

“I gotta get out of the service industry,” she says at the beginning of the TikTok.

Her video currently has over 1 million views.

While many enjoyed the humor of Theresa’s piece, the comments section quickly became a discussion platform for people in the service industry, or with service industry experience, to vent about their time in the industry.

In one part of the video, Theresa says a woman complained about flies while choosing to sit outside. This inspired commenters to riff on the theme of customers choosing to do something, then complaining about the consequences of their choice.

“When people request to sit outside and then complain about it being hot,” one user wrote.

“Even better when they sit outside and complain it’s too cold,” another added.

“One time a lady was sitting on a patio at a restaurant I worked at and the sun was in her eyes and she said ‘is the sun gunna go down?!?’” a user recalled. Theresa responded to this comment, saying that someone once asked her the same question.

“I was like, ‘yes, queen, it’s called night,’” Theresa recalled.

The conversation then quickly shifted to ridiculous customer requests.

“I once at work as a receptionist at an apartment complex had a man make me file a work complaint for a singular bee in the parking garage,” a commenter claimed.

“A lady told me she wanted a flavored margarita a few weeks ago. I asked her what kind of flavors she likes,” another remembered. “She said ‘Green.’”

“I had someone ask for another iced tea so I brought them a fresh iced tea he then proceeded to tell me he didn’t as for ice in his tea and got mad,” a further user wrote.

Above all, commenters reminded potential customers that servers are human beings and there are some things they cannot change.

As one user wrote, “they truly think servers are god and when they realize you’re a human they’re so mad at you.”

We’ve reached out to Theresa via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories