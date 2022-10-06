In a viral TikTok video, a woman records three Sam’s Club employees asking her to leave or remove her weapon, arguing that North Carolina law allows her to conceal carry in the store with a license. In the comments, users debated whether companies could enforce a no conceal carry policy on private property.

In the video posted by Miska R (@goatvillagenc) on Sept. 16, she said a supervisor at the Kannapolis, N.C. Sam’s Club told her that if she “didn’t leave and remove [the] concealed weapon,” she would have Miska “forcibly removed.”

“I said that in Sam’s Club, you cannot have your weapon, period. Whether it’s concealed or not,” the supervisor says in the clip.

Miska then argues that the door was “not marked” with the policy and that it is her “constitutional right” to carry her weapon according to North Carolina state laws. The employee explains that while the state law may differ, Sam’s Club has its own policy that does not allow weapons in its stores.

The supervisor then calls the store manager, who meets Miska on her way to the door. The manager claims that the weapons policy is marked on the door, which Miska denies.

In a second video, Miska shows the sign on the door that specifies “no open carry,” explaining to the manager that she can have her weapon as long as it’s concealed.

In an additional clip, Miska walks back into the store after she was told she was allowed to shop while conceal carrying. The text overlay reads, “What happens when you know your rights and laws. And yes, the other two were waiting inside as I came in.”

“And now I’m being allowed to shop because it says ‘open carry.’ And it’s not open. It’s concealed, and I got a license,” Miska says. “That’s your constitutional right, people.”

In the comments, users questioned how the staff would have noticed the gun if it was “concealed.”

“I live in NC and carry my concealed carry everywhere. If it was concealed, how did they know you had it?” one user wrote.

Several gun owners also pointed out that companies have the right to enforce no weapons policies on private property.

“I carry everywhere but also know that if I am asked to leave or remove it I know that is the law,” a commenter said.

“It’s private property. Once they tell you, even if not posted, you are now required to follow that. Has nothing to do with the constitution,” another said.

“I agree with you, BUT….They’re a private business and can refuse you service bc of it,” a third added.

Although, many users backed up Miska, saying that the store’s posted gun policy should allow her to conceal carry in the store.

“Per the sign, you are in the right, if they don’t like it, they are required to change their signage!” one said.

“There’s no penal code Sticker on the door soooo you could carry concealed,” another wrote.

In a follow-up video, Miska claims that when the manager contacted corporate about the policy, they were “mad” that she was confronted.

The Daily Dot reached out to Miska via TikTok comment and to Sam’s Club via email.