‘The entitlement to just open the box’: Sam’s Club customers tear open new Christmas sweatshirt boxes in store, sparking debate

In a viral video, TikToker Josephine Hatcher (@josephinehatch6) shared a Christmas crew neck sale at Sam’s Club and users are not happy with their shopping etiquette. The women were shown ruining stacked piles of sweaters and opening closed inventory boxes.

“So cute you might have to go digging for the size you need,” the creator added in the caption.

The video, which now has over 2.2 million views as of Monday, showed that the Christmas crew necks were listed for $14.98.

In the comments section, users were upset over the way the women were opening inventory boxes.

“The entitlement to just open the box,” one user said.

“Pls the way you messed up all the neat piles and threw them around and then opened the inventory box. Nooo,” another commented.

“Are y’all Sam’s club workers? cus ain’t NO WAY you guys felt comfortable enough, as shoppers, to open their boxes like that,”

In response to a user’s comment, Hatcher clarified that they refolded everything they touched.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sam’s Club via email and Hatcher via TikTok comment and Instagram messaging.