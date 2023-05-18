‘Common sense ain’t so common’: Woman washed her salt lamp in the dishwasher—and it dissolved

A woman washed her salt lamp in the dishwasher—and it completely dissolved. She showed the final product in a viral video.

In a TikTok posted on Friday, TikToker @kkraaam shows a photo a of wooden circle with two small screws in it, or what remains of her salt lamp after washing it in the dishwasher.

“I thought I could wash my salt lamp in the dishwasher,” @kkraaam wrote in her video’s overlay text. “You can’t apparently!”

In a comment on her video, the TikToker clarified that she washed her salt lamp in the dishwasher because it was “super dirty” and then she figured putting it in the machine would be “faster than cleaning it [herself].”

Commenters asked @kkraaam a barrage of questions concerning why she washed a lamp in the first place.

“I’m a little confused as to why you felt the need to wash your salt lamp?” @acorn.weevil commented. “What are you doing with it?”

“Do you often wash other lamps?” @xxaammyyaa wrote. “If so do you do it [with] the dishwasher?”

“Do you know what salt lamps are made of,” @rainbowesprimkle commented, referencing the fact that salt dissolves in water. @kkraaam responded, saying she learned her lesson.

Other commenters were surprised that @kkraaam shared that she washed a lamp publicly.

“The CIA couldn’t get this out of me,” @reeeedo96 commented.

“Common sense ain’t so common,” @fiiiiiiiiinn wrote.