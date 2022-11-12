‘My manager ended up having to hold a ruler up to the piece of bread’: Former Subway worker says customer didn’t understand basic math when ordering a kid’s sub

TikToker @maraschmallow is going viral for her stitched reply to a prompt from another user who asked, “What is the most ridiculous thing you have ever had to explain to someone in a customer service setting?”

Maraschmallow responded with an anecdote about her interaction with a Subway customer who didn’t believe that the kid sub that she had ordered was the size as advertised. The TikToker recounts a time when a customer asked for a kid’s sub as part of her order.

“And at least when I worked there we made the kid’s subs 3-inches big,” the TikToker says in the clip. “So, I took a six-inch piece of bread from the cabinet and I cut it in half right in front of her. She rudely interrupts me and says, ‘Uhh, excuse me what are you doing?’ And I explained to her that I’m making the kid’s subs and that they’re three inches in size thinking that maybe she just didn’t realize how small they were.”

The former Subway employee says she asked the customer if they would rather have a six-inch sandwich instead.

“But she says, ‘Well, you just made me a 2-inch sub!'” the creator added. She continues that she explained to the woman that she had taken a six-inch piece cut it in half to make a three-inch.

“I thought she was gonna argue that the six-inch wasn’t six inches or whatever and that cutting half was smaller,” Maraschmallow says. “But she looks me square in the eyes and says, ‘half of six is two.'”

It was at this moment that Maraschmallow shows her shock as she recounts speaking with an adult who didn’t seem to understand basic math.

“‘Are you trying to rip me off? I need to speak to your manager,'” she says the woman demanded.

The TikToker continues that her manager “ended up having to hold a ruler up to the piece of bread to prove that it was three inches.” The creator claims that the customer still just scoffed and said “whatever.”

In the comments section of the video, other TikTokers shared their own customer service horror stories while some just couldn’t believe the behavior of the Subway customer.

“I once had to explain to a person that a pound of shrimp would weigh the same amount as a pound of chicken, they’re both a pound,” a comment read.

“I told a customer she needed to have the coupon to use the coupon & she stormed all the way thru the warehouse back to the offices to yell at my boss,” another user wrote.

“That a cheeseburger with no cheese was a hamburger,” one viewer shared. “The person still argued for 5 minutes they were not the same thing.”

“I would have held up my fingers and done the addition and subtraction,” another user wrote. “Some people are visual learners.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Maraschmallow via TikTok comment and Subway via email for further information.