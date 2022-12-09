A worker claims that they made a number of fresh rotisserie chickens for their job—only to have to throw them all away when nobody purchased them by the end of the night.

In a video posted to TikTok, user @rawchicken51 shows a row of at least ten rotisserie chickens under a heater.

“The manager that made me make this, I can’t even find her. So now, guess what this all finna do? To the pit of fire!”

He opens one of the store’s trash bins and laughs when he sees some unsold chickens already thrown away.

“Bye, bye tasty friends,” @rawchicken51 says as he throws more of the perfectly good food away. His video has over 332,000 views.

In another video, the TikToker says he “hates” his job, in part, because he was asked to make either more rotisserie chickens when there were already a dozen others ready.

“I swear I just want to move back to my old position so bad, bro,” he says. In his TikTok bio he says that he formerly worked as a meat cutter, but is now the “chicken man.”

And in the caption of this video, he doubles down on how much food goes to waste. “They jus making me waste good work atp,” it reads.

It’s not clear from either video where @rawchicken51 works—though some users guessed it was likely a big-box store. It’s also not clear how much food gets thrown away on an average night, and whether this was unnaturally excessive.

In the comments, however, viewers were fuming over the amount of food the worker had to discard. (@rawchicken51 clarified in a comment that he’d get fired if he tried to bring any of the food home with him.)

“That could’ve gone to the homeless,” reads one comment.

“And ppl are starving in the street,” wrote another user.

“WE GOTTA DO BETTER,” a third TikToker wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @rawchicken51 via TikTok comment.