‘House could have been full of roaches’: TikToker warns against buying used furniture, shows roach infestation in chair

'This was my sign.'

Posted on Oct 26, 2022

A man shows a “roach” infestation in a chair he bought secondhand in a now-viral TikTok, warning others to avoid purchasing used furniture.

In the video posted by TikToker @blocheadkg on Oct. 24, he holds an upholstered stool in a parking lot and smacks it on the ground, showing a swarm of bugs fall out from underneath the chair. The text overlay reads, “This is why you don’t buy used furniture. Full of roaches.”

The caption reads, “This why you don’t buy used furniture from Facebook Marketplace. House could have been full of roaches.”

@blocheadkg This why you don’t but used furniture from faceboo k marketplace.house could have been full of roaches 🤢 trash u go ##fyp##viral##roaches-##nasty ♬ Bob and Weave – Bfb Da Packman & Zack Fox

The video has reached over 3.6 million views as of Oct. 26, with commenters horrified by the bug infestation in the chair. Many say it dissuaded them from purchasing used furniture.

“This was my sign because I was definitely about to buy something off of offer up,” a user wrote.

“Jesus in heaven!!! Thank you!!! I saw this right before I went to get some used furniture!!!!” another said.

Others shared tips on how to avoid an infestation when buying used items.

“Rule #1 when buying used. Wrap in construction bag for 1 week and leave outside,” one commenter suggested.

“I don’t buy used electronics and whatever else I buy used gets put in a trash bag in the Sun for 3-4 days,” another added.

“If you buy furniture from FB you MUUUUST get it professionally treated for things like this,” a third added.

In an email to the Daily Dot, @blocheadkg said that he purchased the chair on Facebook Marketplace from a seller that was “moving out and not taking everything with them.”

“When I got there to pick them up, the whole inside was very messy and smelled bad. Red flag. But the chairs look amazing, to be honest, and didn’t see any roaches at first look,” he writes. “So I loaded them up and drive home 15mins away. When I got to the parking lot, something told me to check them out first, so that’s what you see in the video. I threw them in the trash.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Facebook via email.

*First Published: Oct 26, 2022, 5:56 pm CDT

