‘I only make $6.69, but the whole total for the customer was $25.47’: Restaurant owner puts Grubhub on blast for pocketing majority of the money

A restaurant owner has had enough of Grubhub after realizing the company profits much more than his restaurant from delivery orders.

The owner, Yaz Abdulla (@allentown_yaz), posts content on TikTok to promote his Mediterranean restaurant. In one of his recent videos, he calls out Grubhub.

“Grubhub is so unfair, listen to this nonsense,” the video’s on-screen text says.

In the video, Abdulla shows the receipt of a recent order from his restaurant made through Grubhub. The restaurant owner is on the phone with a Grubhub representative, seemingly trying to clear up his confusion of the order’s total.

The order receipt shows two items that cost $7.99 and $8.99, totaling $16.98 plus tax. The entire receipt isn’t shown in the video, but the entire order total seen at the top is $25.47.

“Out of the $16.98 I only make $6.69, but the whole total for the customer was $25.47? Yes or no?” Abdullah asks the Grubhub rep in the video.

The rep confirms that Abdullah is correct, which seems to frustrate the restaurant owner. Abdullah then points that while he allegedly made only $6.69, Grubhub pocketed the rest of the money.

“I only made $6.69, and then Grubhub made $10 to $11 off my end, and then you made another $8 or $9?” Abdullah says, calculating the math. “You made $18.50, approximately, off this whole transaction right?”

The Grubhub rep again confirms Abdullah is correct, and the restaurant owner promptly replies that he is going to cancel his Grubhub promotion with his restaurant.

Several viewers commented on the video, claiming Grubhub intentionally hikes up prices in its app in order to profit more. Some other restaurant owners said they had similar experiences to Abdullah.

“Omg they do the same to me,” one viewer commented.

“I’ve managed several restaurants [sic] that used Uber eats/ door dash and others. the prices on their site were 35% higher and we made the same profits,” a second viewer commented.

A third wrote, “Your supposed to raise your prices on those foods apps when you get on it. Since they take a %. That place should be like 12.99$.”

In response to a few of the comments, Abdullah explained that he was arguing with the Grubhub representative about a “deceptive” promo he had received from the company—not about his commission.

Some users commented that they don’t use delivery anymore because of how expensive it is for the customer and unprofitable for the restaurant owner.

“That’s why my restaurant doesn’t use any delivery service, it’s a complete rip,” one user said.

Another wrote, “I only do curbside or drive thru. I won’t get delivery anymore.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Abdulla via TikTok comment and to Grubhub via email.