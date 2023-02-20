‘That’s a woman who knows how to get things done!’: Remote worker filmed working from a nail salon

Reporting suggests that there are a number of benefits to being a remote worker—one of them being the ability to personalize your work environment.

In other words, remote employees might have an easier time getting away with taking personal errands during the day as long as they’re also getting their work done.

In a recent TikTok, user Romeo (@6wingsandfries) showed an alleged remote worker doing just that. His clip captured a woman wearing a computer headset as she got her nails done. As of Monday morning, Romeo’s video had over 105,000 views.

“She working from home at the nail shop,” Romeo wrote via text overlay.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Romeo via TikTok comment. As of publication, it was unclear whether the woman knew she was being recorded and/or if she was actually a remote employee.

Still, her actions impressed a number of viewers. “That’s a woman who knows how to get things done!” read the top-liked comment on the video.

Other viewers similarly applauded the woman for being able to balance their work and personal life duties.

“Look like she minding her own business multitasking to me!!” wrote a second viewer.

“Ain’t nothing wrong with multitasking,” said another commenter.