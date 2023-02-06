‘When I accidentally put a $100 note in my pocket at work’: Red Rooster worker films TikTok where she admits to stealing—gets fired

An ex-Red Rooster worker says she was fired after her boss discovered the TikTok she made in which she claims to have stolen a $100 bill at work.

The original video by TikToker @qrillo, which has since been removed, shows her in her Red Rooster uniform in the kitchen and is captioned, “when I accidentally put a $100 note in my pocket at work.”

Many commenters warned her that her “digital footprint” might come back to haunt her in the video with over 1.7 million views. @qrillo posted a follow-up shortly after that showed a screenshot text from her alleged manager notifying her that she was fired and the police will be “investigating.”

In response to her manager’s message, she replied, “it’s Black history month you can’t fire me.” The follow-up video reached over 1.5 million views before being removed.

In the comments, users pointed out that going viral for allegedly stealing money from her job may make future employment more difficult.

“Never seen or heard of before: consequences of my own actions,” one user said.

“Genuinely what were you expecting,” another wrote.

“Damn bro employment just got harder for you,” a third added.

