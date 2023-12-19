Phone with dating apps(l), Woman(c), Message(r)

Tada Images/Shutterstock @k.t.lyn111/Tiktokt @k.t.lyn111/Tiktokt (Licensed)

‘Who says romance is dead?’: Woman’s dating app match tells her that she’ll be his source of ‘recreational female interaction’

“It’s never even like occurred to me to talk to a person like this."

Jackie Ibarra 

IRL

Posted on Dec 19, 2023

In a viral video, a woman shares the “sweet” text message she received from a dating match. The message is shocking the Internet.

TikTok user Kate (@k.t.lyn111) posted the slideshow yesterday, showing off the cringe-worthy message she received. By Tuesday, her video had about 350,000 views. In the first image, she shares a screenshot of an X post that reads “I love getting sweet messages, I just keep rereading them.” 

Then, in the second photo, she reveals the “sweet” text message she received from a man she matched with on a dating app. The snippet of the text she shared reads:  

“Hey Kate just wanted to update you. As time goes on I’ll probably gradually focus on you primarily as my source of recreational female interaction. I kind of operate on a first come first serve basis when I’m on dating apps and since I think…”

Woman's dating app match tells her that she'll be his source of 'recreational female interaction'
@k.t.lyn111/TikTok

Kate sharing her not-so-sweet messages and poking fun at them is part of the “I love getting sweet messages” trend on TikTok where people share the questionable messages they’ve received.  

Many others have taken to TikTok to share the hilarious and mortifying messages that have been sent to them, with videos featuring the hashtag #ilovegettingsweetmessages currently having received over 8 million collective views.

Another noteworthy entry in the “sweet messages” trend includes one received by user @its.nusi_ that reads “Everything is wrong with you there is nothing okay with you” with the next message reading “I want to marry you.”

dating app messages
@its.nusi_/TikTok

Kate’s own not-so-sweet message, and the man’s use of the term “recreational female interaction,” have left commenters shocked. 

“Recreational?? Female?? Interactions??!!” one person wrote. 

“Was that written with AI or,” another person wrote. 

“It’s never even like occurred to me to talk to a person like this,” another person said. 

The Daily Dot reached out to Kate via Instagram direct message. 

*First Published: Dec 19, 2023, 2:03 pm CST

