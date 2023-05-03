‘Don’t spoil your kids’: Real estate influencer sits with wife in first class—while his children and nanny sit in economy

A real estate influencer recently showed the airplane seating arrangements on a family trip: His kids sit in economy class with their nanny, while he and his wife are seated in first class because they “earned it.”

In a TikTok posted on April 20, Samuel Leeds, a real estate influencer, shows his two children sitting in coach seats on an airplane before capturing his journey walking to first class where he and his wife are sitting.

“Rich people,” Leeds wrote in the video’s overlay text. “Don’t spoil your kids.”

On Wednesday, Leeds’ video had almost 24,000 views on TikTok. The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via email.

Leeds asked viewers if they agreed with his family’s seating, and commenters were split. Some thought he was teaching his kids “a valuable lesson.”

“Respect,” @riibon.com commented. “They will be in first class one day and feel that they earned it.”

“Children need to learn,” @niniselflove wrote.

“I wouldn’t be teaching them a lesson,” @rachwiles commented. “I’d be doing it for a peaceful flight.”

Others thought Leeds’ choice was harsh and overkill.

“You just gonna leave ya babies for some B.S,” @pops2476448 wrote. “Family time is more valuable than money or some 8 hour flight.”

“I fail to see what lesson this will teach them,” @shabbanelson commented.

“You should want all you have plus so much more for your children,” @usersd2020x wrote. “I don’t agree with this one.”

