‘Who pissed off QuikTrip?’: QuikTrip customers show locked beer fridge that requires ID to open

A QuikTrip customer went viral on TikTok when she showed off the new locked doors that required an ID check to get alcohol at the gas station.

The TikToker, Kii Kii (@kiikiithemodel), shows the ID check system in one of her recent videos, which received 2.8 million views as of Thursday.

“Who pissed off QuikTrip [sic] cuz this is is sum new next shxt,” the video’s on-screen text says. In the video, Kii Kii’s friend tries to open a refrigerator door to grab some alcohol. The two laugh in disbelief when the door doesn’t open.

A sign on the refrigerator door notifies customers to scan their ID to unlock the door. A machine to scan IDs is shown next to the alcohol aisle.

The video garnered mixed reactions from viewers. Unlike Kii Kii, some viewers applauded the system.

“As a former gas station worker. this is brilliant and awesome. every place that sells alcohol needs this,” one viewer commented.

“I love this concept. Some people will literally argue with the cashier because they have to show an ID. It’s plastered all over the stores,” another wrote.

Someone else asked, “Why did it take so long for this to happen?”

Some viewers weren’t so happy, though.

“No way . I’m finding a new store,” one user said.

Several others wrote that there would be “no more beer runs.”

For those complaining about the inconvenience, one user offered a possible explanation: “Helps stop people from stealing and if they do try to steal there is a record for who let them in or who it is.”

The Daily Dot previously covered a similar TikTok video about the same system used at another QuikTrip.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to QuikTrip via email.