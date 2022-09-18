‘Work smarter not harder’: TikToker shares PTO strategy to get consecutive holidays

One TikToker thinks she has the best vacation plan for you. Her viral video on PTO, involving a breakdown of how to allocate your paid time off, has racked up millions of views.

User Chelsea (@chelseazeferina) pointed out that Christmas in 2022 falls on a Sunday, so the holiday will be observed on Monday, Dec. 26. Likewise, New Years’ Day 2023 falls on a Sunday and will be observed on Monday, Jan. 2.

So, she suggests taking off Dec. 27, 28, 29, and 30.

It’s four PTO days, Chelsea says, but results in a 10-day holiday with no working responsibilities. More bang for your buck, in her opinion.

Not all viewers agreed. One user said, “I never take that week off. It’s SO quiet I can just chill and not burn days.”

But many people supported her and even managers weighed in with their two cents.

“As a manager, I 100x support and advocate for this! TAKE YOUR TIME!!!,” one viewer claimed.

In another TikTok video regarding PTO, she shares her suggestion for the Thanksgiving holiday.

She argues that workers should take off Nov. 21, 22, and 23. Chelsea says that for the price of 3 PTO days, employees will have a 9-day holiday from their job.

