‘Work smarter not harder’: TikToker shares PTO strategy to get consecutive holidays

One TikToker thinks she has the best vacation plan for you. Her viral video on PTO, involving a breakdown of how to allocate your paid time off, has racked up millions of views.
User Chelsea (@chelseazeferina) pointed out that Christmas in 2022 falls on a Sunday, so the holiday will be observed on Monday, Dec. 26. Likewise, New Years’ Day 2023 falls on a Sunday and will be observed on Monday, Jan. 2.
So, she suggests taking off Dec. 27, 28, 29, and 30.
@chelseazeferina work smarter not harder #pto #corporatelife #corporatetiktok #corporatehacks #traveltiktok ♬ original sound – CHELSEA ✨🍓🌞
It’s four PTO days, Chelsea says, but results in a 10-day holiday with no working responsibilities. More bang for your buck, in her opinion.
Not all viewers agreed. One user said, “I never take that week off. It’s SO quiet I can just chill and not burn days.”
But many people supported her and even managers weighed in with their two cents.
@chelseazeferina Replying to @koodaloo ♬ original sound – CHELSEA ✨🍓🌞
“As a manager, I 100x support and advocate for this! TAKE YOUR TIME!!!,” one viewer claimed.
In another TikTok video regarding PTO, she shares her suggestion for the Thanksgiving holiday.
@chelseazeferina Replying to @Beth Haberman #corporatelife #corporaretiktok #corporatehack ♬ original sound – CHELSEA ✨🍓🌞
She argues that workers should take off Nov. 21, 22, and 23. Chelsea says that for the price of 3 PTO days, employees will have a 9-day holiday from their job.
The Daily Dot reached out to Chelsea via email.