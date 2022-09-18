woman speaking hand on forehead caption 'you've damn near convinced me' (l) PTO (Paid Time Off) stamp on gray wood table next to keyboard and glasses (c) woman speaking finger on lip caption 'you've damn near convinced me' (r)

‘Work smarter not harder’: TikToker shares PTO strategy to get consecutive holidays

'As a manager, I 100x support and advocate for this!'

Posted on Sep 18, 2022

One TikToker thinks she has the best vacation plan for you. Her viral video on PTO, involving a breakdown of how to allocate your paid time off, has racked up millions of views.

User Chelsea (@chelseazeferina) pointed out that Christmas in 2022 falls on a Sunday, so the holiday will be observed on Monday, Dec. 26. Likewise, New Years’ Day 2023 falls on a Sunday and will be observed on Monday, Jan. 2.

So, she suggests taking off Dec. 27, 28, 29, and 30.

@chelseazeferina work smarter not harder #pto #corporatelife #corporatetiktok #corporatehacks #traveltiktok ♬ original sound – CHELSEA ✨🍓🌞

It’s four PTO days, Chelsea says, but results in a 10-day holiday with no working responsibilities. More bang for your buck, in her opinion. 

Not all viewers agreed. One user said, “I never take that week off. It’s SO quiet I can just chill and not burn days.” 

But many people supported her and even managers weighed in with their two cents.

@chelseazeferina Replying to @koodaloo ♬ original sound – CHELSEA ✨🍓🌞

“As a manager, I 100x support and advocate for this! TAKE YOUR TIME!!!,” one viewer claimed.

In another TikTok video regarding PTO, she shares her suggestion for the Thanksgiving holiday.

@chelseazeferina Replying to @Beth Haberman #corporatelife #corporaretiktok #corporatehack ♬ original sound – CHELSEA ✨🍓🌞

She argues that workers should take off Nov. 21, 22, and 23. Chelsea says that for the price of 3 PTO days, employees will have a 9-day holiday from their job. 

The Daily Dot reached out to Chelsea via email.

