‘Why did I ever peel a potato?’: Man shares hack for easy potato peeling

People on the Internet are thanking one man for sharing how to easily peel potatoes this holiday season.

In a viral TikTok video with 17.9 million views, a creator known as Matt Weiss (@quitmyjob) shares a useful hack for peeling potatoes. While a pot of potatoes boils on the stove, Weiss talks to a woman off-camera about the hack she came up with.

“All you did was scrape the line around the center of the [potato],” he says while talking to the woman.

As he zooms in on the boiling potatoes, he shows a thin line cut around each potato. This, he explains, makes the potatoes easier to peel once they’re done boiling. She explains that cutting “like a centimeter into the potato” should do the trick.

“Why did I ever peel a potato,” Weiss writes in the video’s text overlay.

Peeling potatoes is a notoriously tedious task, usually taking a hefty amount of time and effort to peel as you shave away with a vegetable peeler. Online, dozens of forums share tips and tricks for faster and more efficient ways to peel potatoes for mashed potatoes.

Weiss adds to the list of hacks by showing how much faster and easier his potato hack makes peeling.

After the potatoes finish boiling, Weiss demonstrates how easy it is to take the skins off, by simply pinching and pulling off the loosened potato skins.

“Yes, I’ll peel potatoes for you, ma’am,” he says as he continues to slip the skins right off.

He also explains that it works with other kinds of potatoes, as he cuts to a video of himself slipping off the skins of sweet potatoes with similar ease.

“Happy Thanksgiving,” Weiss says.

With over 11,400 comments, the Internet loves this hack.

“Looks like I’m never dropping a potato in the trash again,” one user commented.

“THANK YOU ALGORITHM FOR ALGORTHMING BEFORE THANKSGIVING,” another wrote.

“Thank God I found this before I peel 500 potatoes tomorrow,” another added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Weiss via TikTok direct message.