‘You wanna interview me now?’: Customer gets interviewed for job at Popeyes in the drive-thru after finding out it’s short-staffed

In a viral video, a customer asks for a job at a Popeyes drive-thru window after she’s told the location is “short-staffed” and that she can’t get her chicken for another hour.

TikToker @thoroughbred_84 recorded the incident, in which she and her partner tried to get some chicken at the Popeyess drive-thru. The video received 1.2 million views.

The TikToker starts filming as the couple is told the Popeyes drive-thru location their at doesn’t open until 11am. The TikToker’s companion, who is standing outside the vehicle, is convinced it’s supposed to open at 10am. The drive-thru attendant clarifies: “Ma’am we’re short-staffed, so we don’t open until 11am.”

Without missing a beat, the customer asks, “Can I have a job then ’cause I’m hungry?” The TikToker bursts into peals of laughter, but the worker over the mic surprises everyone by simply saying, “Yup!”

As it turns out, the customer was already trying to apply for the job on Popeyes’ website but was having technical difficulties. When she explains that she keeps getting a server error when trying to apply for the job, the woman behind the drive-thru mic asks her to “come to the window.”

“You wanna interview me now?” the customer asks, to which the woman responds: “Yup.”

“Look at this fool,” @thoroughbred_84 says laughing, as she pulls around to get a shot of her companion standing at the Popeyes drive-thru window, presumably already conducting her job interview.

Viewers were equally amused and impressed by by these antics. “She’s having a drive thru interview,” one user remarked. Another applauded the woman’s initiative to ask for a job, saying, “I love this! My response when people complain about wait times is ‘then you apply and help’ and she actually did.. YES! Be a solution!”

But, of course, the main question everyone wanted an answer to was whether or not the customer got the job. “We the people need to know did she get the job?” one user, echoing a thought that was on many people’s minds, asked.

It was a happy ending for the hungry passenger. According to @thoroughbred_84, their partner not just got the job, but the people at the Popeyes drive-thru “gave her free food.” She also reportedly started “the same day she went back.” In a follow-up video, the TikToker films her partner celebrating her new job as she walks from the Popeyes building to the car.

“Yes, I got the job. I start Monday 8 o’clock. Woo, woo!” she says into the camera.

It just goes to show, you never know when an opportunity is going to knock at your door—or drive-thru window.

The Daily Dot reached out to @thoroughbred_84 via TikTok comment.