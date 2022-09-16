‘If they find you physically attractive… they will issue you a ticket’: Former 911 dispatcher claims police have ‘pretty girl Wednesdays’

A former 911 dispatcher is giving an inside look into some distasteful practices they witnessed while on the job interacting with police.

In a video posted to TikTok, user @notthegatekeeper divulged with viewers that while working in Oklahoma, they learned that some police officers allegedly take part in what they call “pretty girl Wednesdays.” @notthegatekeeper says police would essentially do back-to-back traffic stops on Wednesdays, and if they found the driver, usually a woman, physically attractive they would issue a ticket.

“Vile, yes. But not even the tip of the iceberg,” @notthegatekeeper states.

“If people really knew what [went] on in police [departments], they would be shocked!” one commenter wrote.

According to the Prison Policy Initiative, although the percentage of men and women experiencing traffic stops has dropped since 1999, women saw an even smaller decline than men did. Women also make up a larger percentage of people searched during traffic stops, the group reports.

Some commenters asked @notthegatekeeper whether or not police officers have ticket quotas. The creator responded, “‘quota’ used to be a prevalent thing, but it’s transitioning out except with State Police/Troopers.”

One commenter, @thehairofslytherin claimed they dated a cop and learned police would play a game where they guess the ethnicity of a person who committed a crime.

“Oh yes this was definitely a thing,” @notthegatekeeper replied.

In a separate video, @notthegatekeeper also shares their experience as a reserve sheriff’s deputy, which is “basically a volunteer cop,” they say. While out on traffic stops with a police officer, they say they witnessed an officer refuse to stop a car that was going 90 mph when the limit was 75 mph because of the type of car that was being driven.

“He goes, ‘Oh no, no, no, no we’re waiting on a hooptie because we don’t want to bother people driving nice cars,” @notthegatekeeper recalls.

“Tickets are classist. I said what I said,” one commenter said.

Others also called on @notthegatekeeper to continue giving a behind-the-scenes look at police conduct through her videos.

“More of this please!” one wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @notthegatekeeper via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message.