PledgeTok is making fraternity hazing more wholesome

Fraternity initiations have long been a tradition on college campuses, marking the transition of new members into these brotherhoods. These initiation processes often go hand-in-hand with hazing, which is usually kept secret.

Hazing typically involves subjecting new members, known as “pledges,” to various forms of physical, mental, or emotional challenges with the intent of testing their loyalty, commitment, and resilience. While some argue that hazing builds character and strengthens bonds between members, it has also resulted in serious injuries, deaths, and psychological trauma for those involved.

However, in the ever-evolving landscape of online culture, a new phenomenon has emerged: “PledgeTok.”

This trend has new frat members making videos of themselves dancing, giving weather forecasts, and going to the on-campus sorority houses and wishing all of the sisters goodnight.

While unconventional, “PledgeTok” raises questions about whether social media videos might be a safer and more positive alternative to traditional hazing practices.

The history of hazing

According to an article written by the Fierberg National Law Group, fraternity hazing can be broken up into three separate categories: intimidation, harassment, and violence. Some examples of hazing are harmful language, sleep deprivation, forced consumption of alcohol or drugs, or other forms of assault.

Northwestern University identified that 71% of those hazed suffer from negative consequences. Some examples of these negative consequences are mental instability, decline in grades, post-traumatic stress disorder, and loss of sense of control within the organization.

Traditional hazing rituals have long been subject to intense scrutiny, primarily due to their alarming potential to inflict physical harm, incite emotional distress, and lead to adverse legal repercussions for both the perpetrators and victims involved.

An example of such legal repercussions is the civil lawsuit concerning hazing within Pi Delta Psi at Baruch College.

This hazing episode led to the death of a college student, Chun “Michael” Deng, in 2013. The incident revolved around a 30-minute hazing rite, famously known as the “glass ceiling,” in which pledges were required to carry a backpack filled with 20 pounds of sand, all while engaging in jumping and enduring tackles from fraternity members.

In 2015, four fraternity members were subsequently convicted of charges related to hazing and involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of Deng.

The PledgeTok wave

There has been a noticeable shift away from conventional frat initiation practices toward the TikTok-hosted alternative. Newcomers of various fraternities are being encouraged to harness their artistic talents, tap into their sense of humor, and engage in lighthearted video-making.

In one video, three pledges at a university in Dallas do a coordinated dance in matching outfits. In a different video, a pledge at East Carolina University films himself saying good morning to all of the campus sorority houses.

A third example shows three pledges surprising their hall mates by knocking on their doors and posing for the video.

In the videos, Pledges are motivated to produce entertaining videos that feature goofy choreography or energetic lip-sync performances set to chart-topping songs. This shift fosters an environment that not only allows for the celebration of individuality but also promotes group bonding and unity.

Beta Theta Pi member and Elon University senior Nate Hudson believes this form of hazing can motivate and bond the new members together.

“Honestly, when putting things in perspective, having new members create funny content that they actually enjoy, is going to increase their motivation and help them bond with one another,” Hudson said.

By integrating TikTok dancing into the initiation process, organizations are redefining the notion of initiation. For potential members of Greek life, this is a promising step that trades fear tactics for more wholesome ways of forming a community.

“When thinking about hazing, I immediately think of all of the awful, heartbreaking stories that have happened at other universities. While I am grateful to be a part of a brotherhood that has never taken part in traditional hazing practices, others are not so grateful,” Hudson said. “I am glad to see that fraternities are looking to create safer alternatives for new member initiations.”

Elon Univesity senior Robert White agrees that PledgeTok is a safer alternative to traditional hazing practices.

“Although I have never been a part of Greek life myself, the people I surround myself with are, and I have witnessed people I love be harmed by hazing,” White said. “When I first started seeing these videos on my FYP, I was a little confused, but the more I thought about it, the more it made sense. Silly TikTok dancing poses significantly fewer physical risks than traditional hazing activities.”

Not everyone is convinced.

University of Virginia graduate Rachel Maxwell said all hazing, no matter what form, is unnecessary.

“Why are organizations spending the time, money, and effort on trying to single out the new members and break them down?” Maxwell said. “I get the ideas of building character and trying to make sure these new members are dedicated, but hazing practices are outdated and ridiculous.”