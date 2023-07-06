‘That’s definitely the “whyyyyy” of a homeowner’: Woman unscrews outlet cover to find plant growing in wall

A woman found a plant growing in her wall after seeing part of it sticking out of an electrical outlet.

In a TikTok posted on June 13, Gina DeVivo (@pocketgina) shows an electrical outlet that has a small brown leaf sticking out of it. After the outlet’s cover is unscrewed, the viewer sees that a plant has grown inside the outlet, around the outlet’s cover.

“Why is there a plant growing in our wall,” a female voice says. “Noooo!”

On Thursday, DeVivo’s video had almost 2 million views. In her video’s caption, she wrote that she wonders “how much of our wall they will have to remove.”

Many commenters on DeVivo’s video hypothesized that the plant growing in the TikToker’s wall was Japanese knotweed, which is an invasive species and considered a “nightmare” to get rid of.

“That’s definitely Japanese knotweed,” @sapphiremoon772 commented. “They can tear apart your foundation by growing in and spreading the cracks.”

“That looks like Japanese knotweed,” @indsleyxlay wrote. “It spread fast and cause lots of problems.”

“You have got to call professionals in,” @patriciapark8 commented.

Others identified with DeVivo’s plight.

“That’s definitely the ‘whyyyyy’ of a homeowner,” @libraryaliens commented.

“I love that you sound like you want to throw up,” @axelsmama82 wrote. “Cuz same!”

“Had this happen to me at a rental house in East Texas. In the sockets, under the base boards, up the walls,” @tiredafmama commented. “Was like Jumanji.”