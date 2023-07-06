hand unscrewing outlet cover with caption 'I wanna know. Are there plants in there. I wanna know is it a dang plant OH it is a plant it is a plant' (l) hand unscrewing outlet cover (c) outlet cover removed from plug to reveal plants in wall with caption 'okay! why is there plants growing in our wall no' (r)

@pocketgina/TikTok Remix by Caterina Cox

‘That’s definitely the “whyyyyy” of a homeowner’: Woman unscrews outlet cover to find plant growing in wall

'You have got to call professionals in'

Tricia Crimmins 

Tricia Crimmins

IRL

Posted on Jul 6, 2023

A woman found a plant growing in her wall after seeing part of it sticking out of an electrical outlet.

In a TikTok posted on June 13, Gina DeVivo (@pocketgina) shows an electrical outlet that has a small brown leaf sticking out of it. After the outlet’s cover is unscrewed, the viewer sees that a plant has grown inside the outlet, around the outlet’s cover.

“Why is there a plant growing in our wall,” a female voice says. “Noooo!”

On Thursday, DeVivo’s video had almost 2 million views. In her video’s caption, she wrote that she wonders “how much of our wall they will have to remove.”

@pocketgina

I wonder how much of our wall they will have to remove🌿

♬ original sound – Gina DeVivo

Many commenters on DeVivo’s video hypothesized that the plant growing in the TikToker’s wall was Japanese knotweed, which is an invasive species and considered a “nightmare” to get rid of.

“That’s definitely Japanese knotweed,” @sapphiremoon772 commented. “They can tear apart your foundation by growing in and spreading the cracks.”

“That looks like Japanese knotweed,” @indsleyxlay wrote. “It spread fast and cause lots of problems.”

“You have got to call professionals in,” @patriciapark8 commented.

Others identified with DeVivo’s plight.

“That’s definitely the ‘whyyyyy’ of a homeowner,” @libraryaliens commented.

“I love that you sound like you want to throw up,” @axelsmama82 wrote. “Cuz same!”

“Had this happen to me at a rental house in East Texas. In the sockets, under the base boards, up the walls,” @tiredafmama commented. “Was like Jumanji.”

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Jul 6, 2023, 11:59 am CDT

Tricia Crimmins

Tricia Crimmins is the IRL staff writer at the Daily Dot. She is also a New York-based comedian and an adjunct professor at Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. Previously, she has written for Mashable, Complex Networks, and Moment magazine. She can be found on Twitter at @TriciaCrimmins.

Tricia Crimmins
 