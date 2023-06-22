‘WHYYYY GOD’: Woman says she woke up to 40-plus texts after she blacked out and posted photo of her boyfriend with his ex on her Instagram

A woman says that after blacking out, she woke up to more than forty text messages because she had posted a photo of her boyfriend and his ex on her Instagram.

In a TikTok posted on May 4, Louisa Melcher (@loulouorange) says that she blacked out and posted a photo of her boyfriend and his ex on her Instagram. When she woke up, she says she had more than forty text messages about the situation—and that his ex had commented “please remove this.”

“It had been up [on Instagram] for seven hours,” Melcher wrote in her video’s overlay text.

In the video’s caption, she wrote “WHYYYY GOD.” On Thursday, Melcher’s video had over 5 million views.

Commenters on Melcher’s video commended her for surviving the ordeal.

“I’m sorry,” @glambeautyguru commented. “I genuinely would not survive this.”

“You can now get through anything,” @bananabonani wrote.

“When something embarrassing happens to me I’m gonna come back to this post,” @nicole18782 commented. “And remind myself that it can be worse.”

Other commenters shared similar experiences they’d had or heard of.

“My friend accidentally tagged her ex on a photo of her with her current bf lmao,” @amekixx commented.

“I found his ex’s poetry instagram page,” @maddy_mmk wrote. “And accidentally shared one to my [story].”