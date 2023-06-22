woman with caption 'When I woke up this morning after blacking out last night to 40+ texts from my friends and found out that somehow i had POSTED A PICTURE OF MY CURRENT BF AND HIS EX GF TO MY IG FEED AND IT HAD BEEN UP FOR 7 HOURS' (l) woman in bed concerned reading texts on phone (c) woman with caption 'When I woke up this morning after blacking out last night to 40+ texts from my friends and found out that somehow i had POSTED A PICTURE OF MY CURRENT BF AND HIS EX GF TO MY IG FEED AND IT HAD BEEN UP FOR 7 HOURS' (r)

Antonio Guillem/Shutterstock @loulouorange/TikTok (Licensed) Remix by Caterina Cox

‘WHYYYY GOD’: Woman says she woke up to 40-plus texts after she blacked out and posted photo of her boyfriend with his ex on her Instagram

'You can now get through anything'

Posted on Jun 22, 2023

A woman says that after blacking out, she woke up to more than forty text messages because she had posted a photo of her boyfriend and his ex on her Instagram.

In a TikTok posted on May 4, Louisa Melcher (@loulouorange) says that she blacked out and posted a photo of her boyfriend and his ex on her Instagram. When she woke up, she says she had more than forty text messages about the situation—and that his ex had commented “please remove this.”

“It had been up [on Instagram] for seven hours,” Melcher wrote in her video’s overlay text.

In the video’s caption, she wrote “WHYYYY GOD.” On Thursday, Melcher’s video had over 5 million views.

@loulouorange AND HIS EX COMMENTED “Please remove this.” WHYYYY GOD 🫠🫠💀 #fml #fail #relationship #ex ♬ UH OHHH – Killa

Commenters on Melcher’s video commended her for surviving the ordeal.

“I’m sorry,” @glambeautyguru commented. “I genuinely would not survive this.”

“You can now get through anything,” @bananabonani wrote.

“When something embarrassing happens to me I’m gonna come back to this post,” @nicole18782 commented. “And remind myself that it can be worse.”

Other commenters shared similar experiences they’d had or heard of.

“My friend accidentally tagged her ex on a photo of her with her current bf lmao,” @amekixx commented.

“I found his ex’s poetry instagram page,” @maddy_mmk wrote. “And accidentally shared one to my [story].”

*First Published: Jun 22, 2023, 11:55 am CDT

Tricia Crimmins is the IRL staff writer at the Daily Dot. She is also a New York-based comedian and an adjunct professor at Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. Previously, she has written for Mashable, Complex Networks, and Moment magazine. She can be found on Twitter at @TriciaCrimmins.

