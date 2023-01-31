‘Walk out. He don’t need you. He will learn’: Papa Johns worker calls out manager for allegedly doing nothing

A Papa Johns worker has gone viral on TikTok for confronting her manager, saying she had to put numerous pizzas in the oven by herself.

TikTok user Ms. Tiny (@fytbnaay) posted the video on Jan. 30. As of Jan. 31, the video reached nearly 40,000 views.

Ms. Tiny started the video by pointing out all of the pizzas she put in the oven. She then filmed another worker cutting pizzas and breated him for not helping her.

“He should be acting like a grown man and presenting himself like a manager, but instead he making it seem like ‘oh, I got it’ and ‘he’s no help,'” the TikToker said. “Yeah, we know you’re no help.”

She then called out the worker, who seems to be the manager she was upset with, for failing to cut the pizzas she cooked herself.

“Look at this cut table. All they pizzas is cold.” she said.

The worker clapped back, saying, “Yeah, because you put them there instead of putting them in boxes.”

“Why would I have to put them in boxes when this is your job?” the TikToker asked. Before the worker finished his response, Ms. Tiny said, “I don’t care,” and walked off.

In the comments section, viewers appluaded Ms. Tiny for sticking up for herself.

“Walk out he don’t need you. He will learn,” one user commented.

“Don’t matter where u work managers always pull this bs they’re entitled and feel they don’t have to work,” a second wrote.

“The way she stood up for herself!” another praised.

Other viewers shared their own experiences working at Papa Johns.

“I worked for papa John’s last year lol I know exactly what u going through. oh and I ate all the pizza for free,” one user wrote.

“Papa John’s was the worst company to work for,” another commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ms. Tiny via TikTok comment and Papa Johns via email.