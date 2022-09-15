‘I just write down a 2 degree difference from the previous temp checks’: Panda Express worker says she simply makes up numbers when asked to record food temperatures

A Panda Express worker says she makes up numbers when she’s asked to report temperatures at her job.

The employee, Chloe (@chlo2official), posted a video on TikTok sharing her joke. Like most restaurant employees, she’s sometimes asked to record the temperatures of foods and ingredients in the store. And like most restaurant employees, she finds the task tiresome. So she makes up numbers instead of checking the real temperatures.

“Never have gaf,” Chloe wrote in her video’s caption.

“If u taking this serious delete the app it’s all jokes on here,” the TikToker wrote in a comment on her video. But in a second comment, she adds that maybe it’s only sometimes a joke. “N leave me lone cus I do them most of the time this just when I’m lazy n it gets done multiple times a day,” she wrote.

TikTok viewers reassured Chloe that she’s not alone in her aversion to recording temperatures. Several others claiming to be restaurant employees shared how they pretend to check them.

“I used to choose different numbers within the range,” one viewer commented.

“NO FRRRRRRRR i just write down a 2 degree difference from the previous temp checks,” a second viewer said.

A third wrote, “I just copied yesterdays shift lmaoooo.”

Although most workers seemed to appreciate the shared joke, some viewers didn’t think it was that funny.

“bro it takes 2 minutes,” one user said.

“this is why the own workers end up getting diarrhea,” another user wrote.

Someone else said, “that’s a violation.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Panda Express via email.