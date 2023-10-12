Palestinian singer Nemahsis says she was dropped from her label for supporting her country of origin.

As the conflict between Israel and Palestine continues, propaganda and misinformation have been rampant, as have celebrity posts.

The Palestinian-Canadian singer Nemahsis (real name Nemah Hasan) posted to TikTok this week, claiming her label dropped her for being pro-Palestine.

@nemahsis a cheater will accuse you of cheating before you find out its the title they hold. FREE PALESTINE and i cant wait to share my story when we are free ameen🤍🇵🇸 ♬ origineel geluid – elona

“They think by firing us it’s gonna scare us into submission. Allah and justice will always be more important,” said one commenter.

The Toronto-based Hasan, who released the single “I Wanna Be Your Right Hand” earlier this year, has previously been associated with the label 11 Acres. But this appears to be a newer label.

Hasan wrote in another TikTok that the label told her it “can’t do work with a pro palestinian artist. except the funny part is they played dammi falastine when i entered their office a few days back when trying to sign me,” referring to the controversial Palestinian song.

On X she wrote, “If i was still in my homeland Palestine it would be my life on the line.. not a pay cheque.”

In 2021, Nemahsis released her debut single “What If I Took It Off For You?” It’s about wearing a hijab and was inspired by her experience of shooting with a global makeup brand but not getting compensated for it while the company continued to use her image.

She posted a clip from that music video in another TikTok about being dropped by the label.

“I won’t compromise who I am for anyone,” she wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Hasan for comment.