‘My biggest fear’: Woman thinks police sirens are part of Taylor Swift’s ‘No Body No Crime’ intro—she’s actually getting pulled over

When Taylor Swift fans say they want tickets, they mean concert tickets.

But one fan ended up with a traffic ticket instead after she assumed that the police sirens she heard were part of the introduction of Swift’s song, “No Body No Crime.”

TikTok user Kassidy Glover (@kassidy.glover) posted the clip, which shows her sitting in her car, listening to “No Body No Crime,” from the singer’s Evermore album. The Daily Dot contacted Kassidy via TikTok comment.

“When I realize it wasn’t the intro to ‘Nobody No Crime’ and I was actually getting pulled over,” Kassidy writes in the text overlay. She covers her mouth and laughs at her mistake as red and blue lights flash behind her.

While she didn’t share the reason she was pulled over, Kassidy did reveal in her caption that she was slapped with a police ticket. “Blow this up so I can pay my first ticket pls and thanks!”

That’s exactly what happened, with her video drawing over 1 million views and 240,700 likes.

If anyone would understand her mistake, it’s fellow Swifties. They got to work in making her feel better.

“This is so real,” one wrote. “100th save in my taylor swift collection,” another added.

Some shared that the same thing happened to them. “This actually happened to me but I didn’t get anything,” a user shared. “Literally me last week,” the other added.

Commenters also said they have confused the song’s sound effects for actual police sirens.

“No but when it’s actually the song I’m gonna think I’m getting pulled over,” they wrote with a ceying emoji.

Another fan agreed, writing, “I think putting sirens in songs would be illegal bc I freak out any time I’m trying. ‘I’m like, where are they?’ And I start to pull over but no one.”

Finally, there was this person who shared the one thing that would make a police ticket all worth it: “Why did I immediately start imagining Taylor as a cop coming to ur window,” they wrote.