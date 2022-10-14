‘RedZone comes first’: Candidate abruptly quits job interview after learning he’d have to work on football Sundays, sparking debate

A TikToker has garnered widespread attention after filming himself abruptly leaving a job interview once he learned the position would interfere with watching football.

The footage, which has been viewed more than 470,000 times, was shared on Thursday by TikTok user @hey9letters.

During the clip, the interviewer states via a video call that the job would require the TikToker to work on weekends. In response, the TikToker claims he’d be willing to do so before hanging up on the interviewer mid-sentence.

“RedZone comes first,” the video’s caption reads, referring to the sports television show that plays NFL highlights on Sunday.

The short clip immediately struck a chord with football fans on TikTok, who all appeared to support the TikToker’s actions.

“She really thought you were about to work on NFL Sunday?” one commenter asked. “Tripping.”

“You made the right choice brother,” another added.

Others claimed that they, too, had been met with similar propositions while job hunting but were able to find loopholes to the weekend dilemma.

“I told my job in college I was religious and couldn’t work Sundays after I was hired,” one user wrote. “Never missed 7 hours of commercial free.”

“I’m unemployed looking for a job. But when I see that work on Sunday I exit out,” a second TikToker stated. “SUNDAYS R FOR FOOTBALL.”

Although the vast majority of comments were supportive, some commenters used the video to criticize the current generation.

“Hardworking generation,” a commenter wrote.

Speaking with the Daily Dot via Instagram direct message, the creator said that he was surprised to find that his video had been so relatable.

“In the comments, everyone seems to find it funny and relatable,” the TikToker added. “I didn’t know that so many people hate working Sunday like me.”

While it’s unclear whether the creator will find a new job by the end of the weekend, there’s no doubt he will be watching the NFL on Sunday.