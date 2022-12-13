‘Y’all gotta stop paying full price at Target!!’: Woman shares money-saving hack after Target shopper spends $115 on a few items, complains about inflation

In a viral TikTok, a couponing aficionado shows viewers how to save money at Target as prices skyrocket due to inflation.

The video, posted on Dec. 8 by TikTok user Amber (@amber.coupons), is a stitch of another user saying that they spent $115 at Target on a few household supplies.

“You should never spend that much at Target. I will show you how to coupon at Target and spend a quarter of that,” Amber says in her video.

In the comments, Amber lists methods like “rebate apps” and in-app discounts via the Target app to get money off of products like deodorant, body wash, and laundry detergent. She says that with strategic couponing, she’s even able to make money back — or at least score some products for free — while buying essentials like stain removal spray and hand soap.

The video reached over 591,000 views as of Dec. 13, with many commenters co-signing Amber’s Target app hack.

“People complaining about these prices and DONT EVEN USE THE APP I could faint!!!” one commenter wrote.

“I only paid $30 on an entire weeks worth of food yesterday hehe just look at the app before u leave ur house,” another shared.

However, others complained that they don’t want to deal with the “excess” that couponing could leave them with.

“My issue is the excess. I don’t have the space for 15 Spray n Washes, even if I get them for free,” one user wrote.

“Sooo…extreme couponers who buy 18 items to get deals are back, huh?” another asked.

In response, Amber suggested that customers only use the deals they “want” or that they “give away” products they won’t use.

Amber shared more of her money-saving tips in an email interview with the Daily Dot.

The TikToker suggests that those who are new to couponing try one deal at a time until they get comfortable with the practice. She also recommends following couponers like herself on Instagram and TikTok to utilize the same deals that experienced couponers use.

For Target customers specifically, Amber recommends combining gift card deals with other Target promotions. “Stack the gift card promotions with the coupons offered on the Target circle app,” she wrote. “The gift card promotions allow you to use [manufacturers’] coupons to lower your out of pocket cost.”

She also recommends that shoppers submit their receipts to rebate apps like Ibotta, Fetch, and Shopkick. “You can use those rewards to ‘roll’ into your next couponing purchase!” she wrote.

Finally, Amber emphasized her point that there is no need for excess when couponing.

“Only do deals on things you know you will use, you won’t save any money doing deals on things you don’t use!” she wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Target via email.