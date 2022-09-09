‘Turns out she had taken too much Ambien and had been trying to look him up’: TikToker says her mom accidentally made her crush’s name her Facebook status multiple times

Dating can be a minefield—and things only get weirder if parents are involved. One TikToker recently shared a video in which she says her mother made her crush’s name her Facebook status while trying to search him up.

In the video, creator Ashton (@ashtonfoster44) clarifies that her mother was on Ambien at the time, and had taken too much.

“Just remembered that time I was talking to a guy and excitedly told my mom about him and then I woke up the next day to a bunch of concerned texts from friends saying I needed to check my mom’s Facebook,” the text overlay on the video reads. “Turns out she had taken too much Ambien and had been trying to look him up, but ended up just posting his full name as her status 14 separate times and had tagged him in several of her profile pictures.”

Some viewers shared their own experiences of social media missteps in pursuit of romantic interests.

“Once I tagged myself as this guys profile picture and couldn’t figure out how to untag myself so I just deleted my account,” one commenter wrote.

“In high school, an acquaintance of mine got pregnant,” another commenter wrote. “I sent my mom a photo of the baby and she made it her profile picture.”

“I accidently liked a pic of the girlfriend of the guy I liked on Instagram,” a commenter wrote. “I immediately blocked him, her and changed my entire profile to cats, and I became a 90 yr old black lady in my profile picture.”

