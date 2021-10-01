A TikToker showed footage of a current Scholastic Book Fair and viewers were unimpressed.

@thekidwithahat/TikTok

‘Thank God I grew up in the early 2000s’: Viral TikTok of modern-day book fair disappoints viewers

‘Not a single Diary of a Wimpy Kid in sight.'

Tricia Crimmins 

Tricia Crimmins

Internet Culture

Published Oct 1, 2021   Updated Oct 1, 2021, 1:59 pm CDT

Nostalgia for the Scholastic Book Fairs of the ’90s and early aughts has taken TikTok by storm. TikTokers remember asking their parents for money for the fair and buying sparkly pens, editions of the Guinness Book of World Records as well as Ripley’s Believe It Or Not!, and chocolate calculators.

@edmundrambo

What was your go to at the book fair? #bookfair #school #memories #nostalgia #fypシ

♬ I’m Just a Kid – Simple Plan

Others are just stumped that Scholastic’s in-person fairs happened so long ago: TikToker @the.sequel.nobody.wanted posted a video about finding out that Rick Riordan’s first Percy Jackson novel, which they bought at a book fair, came out in 2005.

@the.sequel.nobody.wanted

I remember book fairs being so expensive, also…SIXTEEN YEARS? #booktok #percyjackson #nerd #books

♬ This looks ancient – Luz…noceda

@bookish.donald, a BookToker, even said that the Scholastic Book Fairs taught him “the value of money.”

But a TikTok video @thekidwithahat alleged that 2021 book fairs just don’t measure up.

“This [year’s] book fair is just not it,” wrote @thekidwithahat in the overlay text of the video. The TikTok shows two books, in particular, being sold at the fair: The Ultimate Guide to TikTok and The Imposter’s Guide to Among Us.

@thekidwithahat

2013-2019 the best book fair years 💯🎩🥂#fyp #BillboardNXT #FlauntItChallenge

♬ oh no our table – mama chef

TikTok users in the comments section of @thekidwithahat’s video expressed their disappointment.

“Not a single Diary of a Wimpy Kid in [sight],” @yeezits wrote.

“Where are the invisible pens, the chocolate calculator, the money erasers,” @lemonbpink questioned. “Smencils, and the world record books?”

“It went from spy kits to How To TikTok?” @daisydubz quipped.

“Thank God I grew up in the early 2000s,” another said.

Others debated which book fair era was superior: @thekidwithahat said 2013-2019, but many were partial to the fairs prior to 2010.

But @clop260, another TikToker who made videos about the book fair, said the ’90s fairs were the best.

@clop260

That Scholastic Book Fair though?! #90s

♬ original sound – Clop

@thekidwithahat did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment. The Daily Dot reached out to Scholastic Book Fairs via email.

Creator Economy logo
Sign up for our Creator Economy newsletter for tips, tricks, and tools from the web’s DIY superstars!
Share this article
*First Published: Oct 1, 2021, 1:46 pm CDT

Tricia Crimmins

Tricia Crimmins is a journalist and comedian based in New York City. She is studying at Columbia Journalism School and writes for Moment magazine and Columbia News Service. Previously, she has written for Mashable, Complex Networks, and the Lewiston Sun Journal.

Tricia Crimmins