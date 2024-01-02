‘I literally can’t believe I didn’t know this for so long’: Woman issues PSA about hair growth products for pet owners

A cat owner named Grace says she “went into a full anxiety spiral” after she discovered that exposure to an ingredient in hair growth products is dangerous for cats and dogs.

In a TikTok with more than 830,000 views by Tuesday, Grace warned pet owners who use hair growth products like Rogaine or Hims. Grace, who owns a Ragdoll cat named Petunia, said that she uses the active ingredient in these products, minoxidil, for her hair growth.

But a “random” comment on another TikTok saying that minoxidil is toxic for cats started her anxiety spiral.

“I am a major hypochondriac about myself and about Petunia,” she says, adding that she had “never heard” about minoxidil’s toxicity before.

A study on the effects of minoxidil on pets, published by the American Animal Hospital Association in 2021, confirms it can cause toxicosis. “Unintentional delivery”—like a pet accidentally licking its owner’s skin or pillowcase after application—was the most common reason for exposure.

In some cases, it can be deadly.

“Literally just paid $1,000 for my baby to be monitored overnight because I wasn’t 100% positive if he got near mine!” said one TikTok commenter. People also listed essential oils and an arthritis cream as potentially toxic for cats.

Other TikTokers have discussed the issue with minoxidil. Some suggest a pill form of the product, which Grace said she would look into.

The Daily Dot reached out to her for comment.