‘Craziest thing just happened to me’: Woman’s menstrual cup breaks while she’s using it

A woman recently tweeted about her experience with every menstrual cup user’s biggest fear: The device broke into pieces while she was trying to remove it.

User @carolinaohcomer on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday said the “craziest thing” had just happened to her.

She then posted photos showing that the stem of her menstrual cup broke off from the silicone cup. She tagged the Saalt brand, which specializes in reusable period products, and asked for “financial compensation.” (The Daily Dot reached out to @carolinaohcomer and Saalt.)

Other X users shared the shock and concern. “NO WAY,” one commenter wrote.

craziest thing just happened to me pic.twitter.com/sHl273jJC7 — c-dawg (@carolinaohcomer) July 30, 2023

“I GOT IT OUT PLS IM OKAY,” @carolinaohcomer tweeted later.

Menstrual cups are gaining popularity for being environmentally friendly, convenient, and affordable, Healthline reports.

Made of soft medical-grade silicone, the stem of the Saalt Cup is made to be comfortable, according to the brand’s website. Some menstrual cup users choose to trim the stem, however, based on preference. Saalt advised that the stem should not be solely used to remove the cup.

“Use the stem as a guide to locate the grip rings and break the seal by pinching the base of the cup with your thumb and index finger,” its website reads. “Do not pull on the stem.”

Other users on X debunked myths about menstrual cup removal.

“Pro tip: You aren’t supposed to use the stem AT ALL. I cut mine all the way off the day I got it,” one user wrote.

“If you can, just pinch the base of the cup and rock it gently from side to side while pulling it down a little bit, that will help you remove the suction,” advised another user who said they have used menstrual cups for three years. “If the cup moved up and you can’t comfortably reach it with your fingers, you can help yourself with your stomach muscles by pushing downwards.”

Contrary to claims in the X thread, there is no clear evidence that using menstrual cups directly causes pelvic organ prolapse and damages the cervix.

Still, misusing a menstrual cup—such as removing it forcibly—can lead to pain and discomfort, gynecologist Dr. Anita Mitra said in an Instagram post.

Saalt offered to give @carolinaohcomer another menstrual cup, plus period underwear and additional cup removal tips.