‘You guys aren’t ready for this’: McDonald’s employee shares hack for ordering vanilla Coke

McDonald’s employee Robert Nofer (@mcdonalds_hacks101) posted a TikTok video explaining a hack on how to get vanilla Coke at McDonald’s, even though the soda isn’t on the restaurant’s menu.

Nofer’s account, which he dedicates to sharing insider menu hacks with customers, has over 13,000 followers. The soda hack video has over 20,000 views.

Coca-Cola sells Vanilla Coke in the U.S. and dozens of other countries across the world. However, the official product isn’t an option at any of McDonald’s soda fountains. The popular fast-food chain only sells two types of Coke: original and diet. Only .31% of restaurants serve Vanilla Coke, according to Tastewise.

In the TikTok video, Nofer fills up a medium plastic McDonald’s cup with Coke after explaining that he has a “secret hack that is going to blow your mind.”

“You guys aren’t ready for this,” he says before pouring French vanilla syrup into the cup.

Employees typically use McDonald’s syrups for McCafé coffee products, like frappés and iced coffees.

“For all the times Mcdonald’s says they don’t have vanilla Coke, they’re lying,” he continues.

“What McDonald’s you in? Must be fancy,” one commenter wrote.

Nofer explained in a response to the Daily Dot’s request for comment that McDonald’s uses the syrup at all its locations that sell coffee.

Some commenters said what Nofer did in the TikTok wasn’t really a hack.

“Nothing new,” one person wrote.

“It’s not a hack,” another said. “I did this in 2010 when I first worked at Mcdonald’s.”

But Nofer is still convinced that most customers don’t know how to order vanilla Coke at McDonald’s, or that they can even get it in the first place.

“People ask for Vanilla Coke all the time, and I have to tell them we don’t have it,” he said. “But with this hack, they can.”

He said all customers need to do is order Coke and make a special request for a splash of vanilla syrup.

“I’m at a completely different Mcdonalds,” Nofer says in a follow-up TikTok in which he sets out to prove that the vanilla Coke hack is legitimate.

He pulls through the drive-thru and orders a medium Coke with a couple of splashes of French vanilla syrup.

“As you can see, I got the back secured,” he says in the next clip before taking a sip. “I got the vanilla Coke.”

In his comment response, Nofer also said customers don’t realize how many others things they can use the McCafé syrups for.

“Later, I’m going to use the hazelnut syrup and caramel and make a praline McFlurry,” he said.