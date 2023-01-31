‘This is why the line takes so long’: McDonald’s customer tries to order burger ‘made fresh’

A McDonald’s customer drew criticism from viewers after posting on TikTok about ordering his food “made fresh.”

The TikToker, Les Edwins (@endlesadventures), often posts about his food adventures. In his most recent video, he records his exchange with a worker while ordering in a McDonald’s drive-thru. The video appears to be a follow-up to a previous McDonald’s incident, in which he was denied “fresh” food.

“Let’s do another visit to McDonald’s and see if they actually cook a hamburger fresh,” the video’s on-screen text says.

“Let me ask you something. If I order a quarter pounder ‘fresh,’ would you guys cook me a fresh burger from the beginning?” the TikToker asks the McDonald’s worker.

When the worker confirms that they’ll make the order fresh, Edwins has another question.

“If I ask you for light lettuce on a Big Mac, what does that mean to you? Does that mean you won’t put a whole lot of lettuce on it?” the TikToker asks.

After the worker replies yes, the TikToker orders his meal: a quarter-pounder meal, “made fresh,” with a Coke. Then, Edwins reconfirms that the order will be made fresh and has the worker repeat the order back to him again.

“So McDonald’s doesn’t make your hamburger fresh you say??” Edwins says in the video’s caption, seemingly trying to prove a point.

Though the TikToker didn’t act explicitly rudely in the video, viewers criticized him for his specificity.

“Guy thinks he’s in a restaurant and not a fast food place,” one viewer commented.

“Bro thinks he’s at red lobster,” a second viewer commented.

A third wrote, “Dawg it’s fast food lmao.”

In reply to that comment, Edwins wrote, “Then they can cook it fast and fresh [smile emoji] next.”

Others commented that Edwins order took too long and could have held up customers waiting in line behind him.

“This is why the line takes so long,” one user said.

Another wrote, “Bro it’s McDonald’s. We go there cause it’s fast not because it’s fresh. Move along.”

In reply to some commenters asking whether Edwins’ meal was actually made fresh to order, the creator wrote, “Yeah it was nice and hot not pan-warmed.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Edwins via TikTok comment and to McDonald’s via email.