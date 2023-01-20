‘I quit’: McDonald’s customer orders 200 nuggets for $80, changes his mind when he gets to window

In a viral video, TikTok user Bradley Goines (@bandzgocrazzy) ordered 200 nuggets at McDonald’s; however, his next move made an employee want to quit.

At the beginning of the video, Goines asked what nugget counts McDonald’s carries. After the worker told him they had “4, 6, 10, 20, 40,” Goines proceeded to order.

“Let me get 100 nuggets. Actually, 200,” he said.

In addition to 200 nuggets, Goines asked for a large fry and a side of tartar sauce. The worker said the total was $71.75, but the drive-thru screen displayed a total of $79.41. The reason for the discrepancy is unclear.

Once Goines pulled up to the window where he was supposed to pay, he modified his order.

“Can you take off the 200 nuggets, please? She didn’t want them no more,” he said, referring to the passenger in his car. “I’ll just get the large fry.”

The employee at the window stared at Goines with an open mouth, then walked away saying, “I quit,” as the window closed. The video then cut to a clip of the worker giving Goines a modified total. He thanked the employee and apologized for changing his order as he handed over his card.

At the next window, Goines grabbed his order. After checking the bag quickly, he asked the worker for his tartar sauce. The employee looked at him, turned around, and let the window close. Goines and his passenger then started laughing.

Users in the comments section didn’t find the situation as funny.

“They don’t get paid enough for this smh,” one user wrote.

“Bro out here bullying the workers for no reason,” another commented.

“Yall have no idea how much of that was [probably] wasted,” a third stated.

