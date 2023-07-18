‘This explains so much about my job search’: Manager randomly throws out half of applicant resumes, says they’re too ‘unlucky’ to get the job

People aren’t wrong when they say that finding a job is a crapshoot these days.

A TikTok user (@mrbrotein) posted a video on July 10 that demonstrates his manager’s “unhinged” manner of narrowing down potential job candidates.

In the video that’s been viewed more than 3.4 million times by Tuesday, he says that his manager randomly throws out exactly half of the applicants’ resumes and says they’re too “unlucky” to get the job.

“My manager is totally unhinged,” a text overlay begins as the user sits at a desk and reacts to the unconventional situation. “They just divided a stack of resumes into two, threw one pile away, and said, ‘We can’t work with unlucky people.’”

Even though the video could be satire, people aren’t surprised if this is actually how managers suss out the competition.

“I can totally imagine this is how it works…” a user whose comment received over 10,800 likes wrote.

“Considering how many jobs I’ve applied for where I was the perfect candidate but never got an interview, I’d totally believe this how it’s done,” another added.

It would explain why the amount of time it takes to hire a new employee reached a record high of 44 days in the first quarter of 2023, according to a report by the Josh Bersin Company and AMS, a workforce solutions firm.

A third pondered the possibility of the manager’s savage tactics backfiring. “What if the manager is unlucky and threw away the good pile,” they argued.

The irony of companies barraging people for “not wanting to work” wasn’t lost on some people. “’No one wants to work these days! Can’t find good help,’” this user teased.

@mrbrotein isn’t the only employee with a savage boss. Many users shared their own stories of their bosses using unusual tactics to hire new employees.

“One time my manager threw a resume away bc she didn’t like their name,” a woman noted.

“Long ago at Subway, my manager would turn them over as to not see any of the information and discard the ones he thought had ‘bad energy,’” this user wrote.

A third person’s manager judged candidates on their education—but not for the right reasons.

“My old boss would throw out [a] resume that showed they went to any school he deemed ‘too expensive” because he thought the choice of college illustrated “poor judgement,” the user said.

