‘I chose violence’: Woman says man tried to sextort her after she sent him nudes 12 years ago

A woman’s account of how a man tried to “sextort” her over nudes she sent him over a decade has gone viral on TikTok, with her story amassing over a million views on the app.

Sextortion is a type of cybercrime wherein a person is blackmailed over the release of sensitive sexual material unless the blackmailer gets something they want in return. As well as being a cybercrime, it is also a type of sexual exploitation.

Sextortion is becoming more common in the U.S., with the FBI recently revealing that there has been an increase in these incidents. One TikToker decided to share their own story of sextortion, and how they dealt with it.

“So this man that I sent nudes to 12 years ago tried to make me a victim of sextortion,” the user, Taylor Bowens-Loven, revealed in her viral TikTok. “But he’s got the wrong bitch.”

“This man has an entire fiancée and a baby in his profile picture, and messages me and goes, ‘Oh, I was just having fun looking at the nudes that you sent me years ago.'” she explained.

Taylor added that when she sent the nudes to the man, she was 19 years old. She said she asked the man to delete them, and then challenged him on why he kept her nudes in the first place.

“I was like, ‘Why do you even still have them? You’re in an entire relationship and have a family.’ He was like, ‘Oh, I save I have a file on my computer where I save stuff from women.’ And he sends me the photos.”

After receiving the nudes she took all those years ago, Taylor realized she had her face in them. At this point, she says the man told her, “You need to send me pictures of your current body or I will post these nudes.”

“I was like hell no, you’re not getting shit from me,” she added. Taylor then directed users to a second TikTok, where she said she “chose violence.”

In the second TikTok, which amassed over 200,000 views, Taylor explained how she dealt with the blackmail.

“I know that I never would have sent this man any nudes without getting something in return,” she said, adding that she’s “had the same email for probably 14 years.”

“I go in the email and lo and behold, there is a dick pic of him. Now, he was smarter than 19-year-old me and did not have his face in the picture.”

“But you want to know what I did?” she asked, “I told him, I said, ‘Sir, you do not want to go there with me. I will blast your shit everywhere and send all these messages to your fiancée. Not to mention I will also send these messages to every girl that I know that you have dated who possibly is on that file on your computer that you have a women’s nudes.'”

However, the man refused to relent, saying he would post her nude in two minutes unless he received a new one from her.

“Little did he know, in the meantime, I was egging him on,” she added. “I was editing the dick pic, and sent it to the current day’s date, and I send it to his fiancée.”

“He blocked me and never posted my nudes.”

