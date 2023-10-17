‘Takes 3 days for the drink to reach your mouth’: Man says bartender gave him straw as tall as a person

While many people complain about paper straws, one man says a bartender gave him a straw as tall as a person.

“Why’d they give me this long a*s straw at the bar,” TikTok user Marquis Patrick (@grandadgalactic) wrote. The video showed Patrick with a long black straw in a glass of water.

As Kanye West’s “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” played, Patrick highlighted the length of the straw by showing it from different angles, such as sitting on the floor while standing and sipping from it and on top of a bench that Patrick stood on.

As many people could guess, Patrick didn’t actually get the straw from a bartender. He confirmed in another video that he brought the straw himself.

But that didn’t stop people from being amused. By Monday, the video had amassed over 248,800 views and many comments.

“I appreciate all the camera angles,” one wrote. “The pics are sending me LMAO,” another added.

A third dared Patrick to put the straw in someone else’s drink. “Sip someone else’s drink from across the bar,” they wrote with a laughing emoji.

Patrick took the person up on their dare by recording himself reaching the straw into a random woman’s drink.

“Her faceeeeee lmfao,” a user pointed out the woman’s unhappy expression. “Did you get banned,” joked another.

Patrick uploaded a third video to update viewers on his night out with the straw.

The text overlay read, “Night in review: Baddies fumbled – 8, drinks drank – 0, long straws obtained – 1.”

He gave the night a rating of 8.8 out of 10. “Mission success,” he wrote.

With single-use plastic banned in many states, bars and restaurants may start to see more people bringing their own straws from home. That’s because many people aren’t pleased with the replacement: paper straws. People find them to be too soft and prone to sogginess.

In an article by USA Today, author Courtney Campbell writes, “Paper straws have this bizarre, almost rubbery mouthfeel to them followed by the taste of wet paper.”

Other social media posts on the topic have gone viral, like this Reddit thread and this TikTok.

The Daily Dot reached out to Patrick via TikTok comment.