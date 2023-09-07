‘Welp, I think it’s time to move’: Woman says her landlord keeps entering her apartment ‘pretending to fix things’

A woman has accused her landlord of repeatedly entering her apartment and pretending to fix things, always in her bedroom and bathroom.

As a result, she got the police involved.

In a TikTok posted on Aug. 28 by Sara Kero, her landlord stands in her bedroom with a police officer. The landlord tells her that he has more things to fix and then says that he needs to get his phone, keys, and wallet and walks into her bathroom.

“I’ll be back,” the landlord says.

In the video’s caption, Kero says that her landlord “keeps entering my apartment whenever he wants” and covers the cameras that she has inside her home. She says this constitutes landlord abuse.

Landlord rights vary from state to state, but laws and leases typically stipulate that landlords must give tentants written, advanced notice before entering a residence except in cases of emergency.

On Wednesday, Kero’s video had over 18 million views on TikTok. (Kero and her landlord did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s requests for comment.)

Kero believes the landlord is intentionally blocking cameras or turning cameras she has installed in her apartment. But in another TikTok, she captures a police officer saying that the landlord is fixing things in her house. (The Daily Dot reached out to the Chicago Police Department.)

Other posts from Kero show the landlord in her apartment—even, Kero says, shortly after the police left.

“Landlord keeps [entering] my apartment,” Kero wrote in one caption. “Staring into cameras. Blocking them with objects. Turning them around.” She also posted screenshots of her blocked cameras.

Kero’s cameras captured the landlord going through her fridge and cabinets, moving her tea kettle, and turning on her stove.

She also says that the landlord and his wife had been “threatening, stalking and harassing” her. In the comments, users encouraged her to find a new place to live.

“Welp, I think it’s time to move,” one commenter wrote.

Kero has since vacated the apartment.