‘A raw tortilla two pickles and a chicken tender?’: Customer slams KFC’s new chicken wrap combo

A TikToker’s video showcasing a new KFC menu item ended in disappointment after she tried the meal, drawing over 349,000 viewers on the platform

In the video posted by user Brooklyn (@brooklynmeeshee), she shares that she was driving past a KFC location when she decided to try its new chicken wrap, which she found reminiscent of an item previously offered by McDonald’s. She shares her excitement about it, deciding to order hers without any condiments.

“Remember when McDonald’s used to have the McSnack Wrap and then they took it off? Well, literally KFC has the chicken wrap, I can’t wait to try it,” she says.

Once she unwraps the item and takes a bite, her excitement disappears.

“Look how little these—now I understand why the combo gives you two,” she says in the video. “Look at this. You know, what I would have liked? A sprinkling of cheese, some lettuce. But you’re just going to give me one chicken tender. The tortilla is not even toasted. You know what? I did this to myself. I’m not even mad, I did this to myself. I should have known better.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to both Brooklyn and KFC directly via email regarding the video.

While in the KFC location, she also learned that they no longer serve potato wedges, which she found particularly sad. Viewers agreed, mourning the loss in the comment section.

“I was mad when they got rid of the potato wedges,” one commenter wrote. “They have some regular fries now.”

“Been so mad at them since they discontinued their wedges,” another said.

“Worse thing they ever did was stop the wedges,” a third claimed.

Others were similarly disappointed by the chicken wrap, even with the knowledge that it was intended to come with a creamy-style dressing.

“NO THEY DIDN’T?! A raw tortilla two pickles and a chicken tender?!” one viewer commented.

“They slapped a chicken tender and wrapped it with a tortilla no mms,” another wrote.

“When the wrap came into frame mixed with your facial expression, I lost it!” a third added.