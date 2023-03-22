‘I’m traumatized’: Kettlemans Bagel employee says she was fired after reporting she was raped

A former Kettleman Bagel employee says that she was raped while working a night shift and that after she reported the assault to her employer, she was fired.

In a TikTok posted on Friday, Marie-Louise (@psychofreakmolli) says that after she reported “being raped on a night shift,” she was fired from Kettlemans Bagel.

Her video shows a mirror selfie she took while wearing a Kettlemans T-shirt at the location where she worked, which she named in a follow-up video.

On Wednesday, Marie-Louise’s video had almost 300,000 views. She did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

Marie-Louise says in her follow-up video that she was fired five days after reporting the rape—and that the alleged offender is still working at Kettlemans Bagel. The former Kettlemans employee also said that she is the alleged offender’s “fourth victim,” and other victims include a 15-year-old.

“I’m traumatized,” Marie-Louise says in her follow-up video. “Fuck you, Kettleman’s. Fuck you.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Kettlemans Bagel, including the specific location where Marie-Lousie said she worked. The company did not respond by the time of publication.

Commenters on Marie-Louise’s viral video suggested she acquire a lawyer and sue her former employer or look into the legal advice subReddit, r/legaladvice.

“They legally can’t fire you without cause, there’s a whole system they have to follow to fire you,” @flo__exotic commented.

At-will employment, or an employer’s ability to fire employees for any reason or without a reason, does not exist in Canada, where Kettlemans Bagel is based. Depending on how long Marie-Louise had worked at Kettleman’s prior to her firing, she may be able to file a complaint of unjust dismissal.

“Pls if u can lawyer up,” @m3gatr00n wrote. “HR will not look out for u they look out for the company.” In a comment, Marie-Louise said that her managers advised her to not file a police report about the assault.

“I am so so sorry that’s absolutely sickening,” @glutenfreebongwater commented. “Take this to maybe reddit r/legaladvice? They help so much for free so u know where to start.”

Others said that after hearing Marie-Louise’s story, Kettleman’s lost their business.

“No longer will be eating at any Kettleman’s locations in the city,” @nikkia_rose wrote. “I’m so sorry this happened to you.”