‘I get not everyone likes kids, but that doesn’t give the right to be rude’: Mom puts ‘Karen’ on blast for allegedly cussing at 4-year-old in grocery store

A woman says she was grocery shopping with her 4-year-old son when a woman told her son to “get out of the way” and “was cussing.” She filmed the “Karen” and the woman’s boyfriend after the confrontation.

In the video posted by TikToker Kaylyn Lewis (@kayboo077) on Sept. 27, she shows her and her son in the aftermath of allegedly getting “cussed” at by another shopper.

“This lady at the grocery store just told my son to get out of the way and was cussing, and I said something to her,” Lewis says in the clip. “I said, ‘I’m sorry he’s by you. He’s 4.’ He wasn’t even being bad.'”

Lewis then shows a clip of the woman who she claims cussed at her son. She says the woman’s boyfriend tried to “stick up for” the woman and deny that she cussed at the child.

In the clip of the couple, they both sarcastically greet Lewis and smirk.

“It’s very sad how some people can be so rude & mean to little kids who aren’t even being bad,” the caption reads. “She continued to call me names and never apologized for the things she said to my little boy.”

The video amassed over 1.4 million views as of Thursday, with commenters blasting the grocery store “Karen” for disrespecting Lewis and her child.

“All she had to do was say excuse me. That’s it, that’s all..,” a commenter said.

“It comes down to being a civil human being. Treating people with kindness isn’t that hard, those people project their miserable insecurities,” another wrote.

However, some users suggested that some people “don’t like kids.” Although, many still believe that the woman was wrong for confronting a child.

“It’s never ok to cuss at a child. But it’s also respectful to keep your kids close to you and well behaved when in public places,” one user wrote.

“Her face and smirk says it all. It’s really not hard to say ‘excuse me little one’ I do it all the time at stores,” another said.

“I get not everyone likes kids, but that doesn’t give the right to be rude and disrespectful to a child. They’re just little humans who are learning,” a third added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lewis via email contact form.