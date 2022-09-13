A TikToker says that after she left a job for which she worked overtime frequently, she was replaced within three hours of leaving.

Norah Allison, a TikToker who posts about wellness, said in a video Wednesday that she left a job for which she “went in early every morning, left late, and worked weekends.”

“You are always dispensable,” Allison says in her video, which on Monday had over 4 million views. “No job is worth your mental and physical health ever.”

In her video’s comments, Allison shared that after leaving another corporate job, she was replaced by two people. Both were fired within a month.

“All that matters at the end of the day is your relationships with family and friends,” Allison commented on her video.

Commenters on Allison’s video heartily agreed with her sentiment.

“Always remember, we work for ourselves, not for a company, even if we are working with the nicest people,” @emegrimaldi commented.

“No job is ever worth our health, ever. It means everything to us, and nothing to them,” @mypearwontgrow wrote.

“This is so true and so disheartening,” @kianahkaydijohn commented. “But it’s good to learn.”

Others shared their experiences leaving jobs that they felt didn’t value them.

“When I left a toxic company that didn’t value my work, they had to hire two people to do my job,” @rigovgd commented. “They wouldn’t give me a raise but did that instead.”

“I left a job that I worked so hard at. They replaced me in 1 day,” @mr.buggles wrote. “The mental anguish I felt at that place was bad.”

“After 6 years of work, not even a ‘thank you,'” @edgarvenomous commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Allison via email.

