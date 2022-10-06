‘It’s getting to be quite ridiculous…when the salary has been real low’: Job applicant calls out recruiters for being ‘nitpicky’ about resumes

In a viral video, TikToker Briannis (@briannisss) called out job recruiters for being nitpicky about resume requirements and the application process. The video has over 548,700 views.

“The job search and hiring process really shouldn’t be this ridiculous,” the caption said.

Briannis stitched TikToker Samara’s (@coachingbysamara) video that criticized resumes with bullet points that start with “assisted with,” “assigned,” or “responsible for”

“Why is it so difficult?” Briannis says in the clip. “If you’re going to hire me, hire me.”

She claims recruiters often don’t read applicants’ resumes because that information is retyped into the application.

“It’s nonsensical at this point,” she says. “You want me to go look in a thesaurus and give you an SAT vocabulary word that means the same thing as ‘assisted’ and ‘responsible for’? That’s stupid.”

Briannis notes that she sees courses, books, templates and hiring help for resume writing daily– just to get a job.

“We got to cut the crap,” she concludes. “It’s getting to be quite ridiculous…being so nitpicky and high standards when the salary has been real low.”

In the comments section, users agreed with Briannis.

“Truly, I stressed my resume way harder than I should’ve,” one user admitted.

“I could not agree more. Not to mention the no-call-backs for jobs. I just did an interview today & they said to expect a call back within 6 months,” another shared.

“Do they want people to work or not?” a third user asked.

