‘Made it real tough to embellish absolutely everything I said in the interview’: Applicant says current boss was on the panel of her interview for new job

A worker on the hunt for another job said that they ran into a familiar face during the new job’s interview process: her current boss.

In a video posted to TikTok, user Carly (@carlabezanso) explains the situation in further detail. As of Thursday morning, her video had over 515,000 views.

“I was sneaky applying for other jobs and interviewing during work hours,” she wrote via text overlay. Carly said she showed up to an interview but, “my current boss was on the interview panel,” she concluded.

In the caption, Carly doubled-down on the awkwardness: “Made it real tough to embellish absolutely everything I said in the interview, too.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Carly via TikTok comment. As of publication, it was unclear both why her current boss was on the interview panel and if they were actively searching for new jobs, too. Carly also added a comment that she did get the role.

While many viewers were perplexed as to why Carly’s current boss would be on another job’s interview panel, several TikTokers said they’ve experienced similar things.

One of the top comments on the video, with over 980 likes, reads: “My boss and I were interviewing at the same company at the same time.”

“This happened to me!” another commenter wrote. “Current boss and former boss were the entire panel.”

“No JOKE, this happened to meeeee,” a third viewer said.