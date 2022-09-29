‘Call me what you want but you can’t call me broke’: 24-year-old Jack in the Box worker says she makes more than $20 per hour, sparking debate

In a viral video, a 24-year-old Jack in the Box worker claims that she makes more than $20 an hour working in the fast-food industry.

In the video, TikToker Crystalino (crystalino.xo) is at work at Jack in the Box and records herself lip-syncing to audio that says: “I bought that bitch a Benz cuz she used to drive a Honda.” The text overlaid on the video reads, “When someone makes fun of you for working fast food but they make less than $20 an hour.”

In the caption, Crystalino also writes “Call me what you want but you can’t call me broke.” The clip is part of a playlist of 67 episodes about fast food, and, as of this writing, the viral video received over 139,000 views on the social media platform.

@crystalino.xo Call me what you want but you can't call me broke 🤑

Some viewers agreed with the TikTok creator. “Very true, I have my associates degree in accounting and I barely make $20,” one user said. But many didn’t believe that Crystalino makes over $20 an hour working at Jack in the Box. “You get paid 16 hr,” one skeptical user commented, to which Crystalino replied, “Speak for yourself.”

Another asked, “Don’t you make 15-16? 17 at most?” to which someone else replied by saying, “Deadass bro even managers aren’t making over 19 an hour but she thinks she fooling people.” This time Crystalino made an entire response video.

“First of all, I never even told you guys how much I get paid, so it’s kind of funny that you guys are accusing me of lying. I’m not trying to fool anybody. I make over $20 an hour,” she says confidently about her job at Jack in the Box. Crystalino says the only reason she made the previous video was because people make comments about her working a fast-food job at the age of 24. But, she says, “it’s funny to me that half of the people that leave these comments make less money than me.”

Other viewers who had experience working in fast food also chimed in. “I make 19.50 as a shift manager stay safe yall,” one said. Another confirmed that they “make 15 for being an assistant manager.”

Many pointed out the pay discrepancy between workers can also be explained by location. “The wage for fast food in my state is $12 they barely make $14 here. And I ain’t dissing on them, just saying it’s diff in every state,” one user pointed out. Some claimed that making over $20 an hour was possible since Cystalino is based in California, where the minimum wage is $15 an hour, according to the state’s Department of Industrial Relations. “My sister [gets] 15/hr in Ohio I get 19.50 plus tips in California,” one user said. However, this person also clarified that despite making more than her sibling, living in California meant that she was still “more broke” than her sister.

