‘In a league of their own’: Italian bus drivers squeeze past each other on extremely narrow street

A video has gone viral on TikTok for showing the lengths bus drivers in Italy go through to fit on the road.

The 11 second video posted by travel blogger @oneworldjustgoo shows two large buses slowly trying to squeeze past each other on a road on the island of Capri. After strategic stop and go maneuvers, the two buses seem to successfully pass each other without any noticeable damage.

“Italian bus drivers are in a league of their own,” the creator writes in the text overlay.

This isn’t the first video that shows the delicacies of Italian driving. Various videos on Youtube and TikTok show bus drivers squeezing — and making it through — narrow roads. Other videos show cars struggling to squeeze through numerous narrow roads in Italy, which are common, especially in older towns like Carpanzo where the infrastructure wasn’t designed with cars in mind.

The video, posted to the tune of Louis Prima’s “Che La Luna,” has amassed about 2 million views and has people in the comments reminiscing about their own experiences with the buses — either watching them squeeze by, or being passengers on them.

“I was fighting for my life on these buses,” one user wrote.

“Having flashbacks from Almalfi,” another person commented.

“Imagine this. On the side of a mountain in Corsica. On your birthday,” one user shared.

The video’s caption included the hashtag “capri,” prompting others to share their own horror stories from other towns in Italy.

“Capri is another level…Rent a scooter,” one person wrote.

“My bus in Cinque Terre fully scraped a truck along like half the bus and we both just kept going,” one user wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to One World Just Go.