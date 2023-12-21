A famous quote from a ‘90s rom-com gets a new meaning on TikTok

That One Sound is a weekly column from senior internet culture writer Audra Schroeder that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok. Suggestions? Tips? Email audra@dailydot.com

Julia Roberts currently stars in Netflix ’s Leave the World Behind, a fictional (uh, right ?) look at what a cyberattack against the U.S. could look like, from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail.



But once upon a time, Roberts was the queen of rom-coms . And this week’s sound is from a ‘90s classic.

The sound

The most popular sound on TikTok is of a woman saying, “Don’t forget. I’m also just a girl.”

Leanne Abdallah ( @leanneabdallah ) posted the sound on Oct. 14, and it’s now been featured in more than 44,000 TikToks. An instrumental piano version of “Where Is My Mind?” plays underneath it.

People ran with the “I’m just a girl” line and applied it to TikToks where they feign helplessness or ignorance.

“When I got pulled over and asked the cop what my insurance card is supposed to look like,” said @daejahraymond .

“When my dad tells me to participate in the company 401k but I literally hate running,” said @kewchie_mane .

Selena Gomez also got in on the trend, in a TikTok with influencer Katie Fawn.

Where’s it from?

It’s from the 1999 film Notting Hill, co-starring Hugh Grant.

In the scene , Roberts’ character Anna, a famous actress, says, “Don’t forget. I’m also just a girl. Standing in front of a boy. Asking him to love her.” She’s trying to get Grant’s bookstore owner William to forget about her fame and give a relationship a shot.

It’s a pretty famous line, one that’s been parodied and paraphrased in films and TV shows over the last 20 years. But on TikTok, the majority of people using the sound have cut it down to “Don’t forget. I’m also just a girl.”

People also did their own readings of Roberts’ monologue.

Sound off

While this sound is being used to illustrate specific “ girl ” behavior , Notting Hill is a great rom-com, and should be enjoyed outside the context of TikTok. (It’s currently streaming on Amazon.)