Julia Roberts in Notting Hill

Movieclips/youtube

A famous quote from a ‘90s rom-com gets a new meaning on TikTok

People ran with the “I’m just a girl” line and applied it to TikToks where they feign helplessness or ignorance.

Audra Schroeder 

Audra Schroeder

IRL

Posted on Dec 21, 2023   Updated on Dec 20, 2023, 7:21 am CST

That One Sound is a weekly column from senior internet culture writer Audra Schroeder that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok. Suggestions? Tips? Email audra@dailydot.com

Julia Roberts currently stars in Netflix’s Leave the World Behind, a fictional (uh, right?) look at what a cyberattack against the U.S. could look like, from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail. 

But once upon a time, Roberts was the queen of rom-coms. And this week’s sound is from a ‘90s classic

The sound

The most popular sound on TikTok is of a woman saying, “Don’t forget. I’m also just a girl.” 

Leanne Abdallah (@leanneabdallah) posted the sound on Oct. 14, and it’s now been featured in more than 44,000 TikToks. An instrumental piano version of “Where Is My Mind?” plays underneath it. 

People ran with the “I’m just a girl” line and applied it to TikToks where they feign helplessness or ignorance.

“When I got pulled over and asked the cop what my insurance card is supposed to look like,” said @daejahraymond

“When my dad tells me to participate in the company 401k but I literally hate running,” said @kewchie_mane

Selena Gomez also got in on the trend, in a TikTok with influencer Katie Fawn. 

Where’s it from?

It’s from the 1999 film Notting Hill, co-starring Hugh Grant

In the scene, Roberts’ character Anna, a famous actress, says, “Don’t forget. I’m also just a girl. Standing in front of a boy. Asking him to love her.” She’s trying to get Grant’s bookstore owner William to forget about her fame and give a relationship a shot. 

It’s a pretty famous line, one that’s been parodied and paraphrased in films and TV shows over the last 20 years. But on TikTok, the majority of people using the sound have cut it down to “Don’t forget. I’m also just a girl.” 

People also did their own readings of Roberts’ monologue. 

Sound off 

While this sound is being used to illustrate specific “girl” behaviorNotting Hill is a great rom-com, and should be enjoyed outside the context of TikTok. (It’s currently streaming on Amazon.) 

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Dec 21, 2023, 6:00 am CST

Audra Schroeder

Audra Schroeder is the Daily Dot’s senior entertainment writer, and she focuses on streaming, comedy, and music. Her work has previously appeared in the Austin Chronicle, the Dallas Observer, NPR, ESPN, Bitch, and the Village Voice. She is based in Austin, Texas.

Audra Schroeder
 