‘If you’re wondering why women’s rights matter’: Idaho woman shares horrifying experience trying to get treatment for miscarriage amid abortion ban

An Idaho woman says she has returned to the emergency room seeking medical care for an active miscarriage for the second time after being sent home previously.

Idaho’s total abortion ban went into effect on Aug. 25, 2022, preventing medical professionals from providing abortions in all cases.

In her video, TikTok user Carmen says she has returned to the emergency room seeking care for an active miscarriage after being six weeks pregnant.

“I’ve been actively miscarrying since the 8th,” she says in the video. “I have gone to a doctor and this is my second visit to the ER. If you’re wondering why women’s rights matter, I’m just going to fucking bleed out on this table before somebody comes and actually helps me. This is my life. Nobody actually is coming to help. They’re always going to send me home.”

In a follow-up video, Carmen explains that she did try to seek care in a border city in Oregon, but claims the specific place she visited still operated similarly to Idaho’s hospitals, meaning they followed the same anti-abortion laws. According to Carmen, the doctor did not approve a dilation and curettage procedure, also known as a D&C, which is a surgical procedure where the cervix is dilated so that the uterine lining can be scraped to remove tissue.

On the 16th, Carmen reveals that she went back to the ER to seek treatment and claims that at this point, she had been carrying a baby with no heartbeat for 8 days straight.

In another clip, she told viewers via text overlays that she sought care elsewhere based on a recommendation from viewers of the first video and was able to receive treatment via a pap procedure.

“This last doctor was the best out of all,” the text reads. “Thanks for the St. Luke’s in Boise suggestion. They didn’t do what I wanted but I got the help that I needed. They found the baby stuck by my cervix and did a pap procedure to remove it. They gave me the medicine equivalent of a [D&C]. 3 more pills in the next 24 hrs. I sleep and stop sharing now as the meanies have surfaced. ty all you saved my life.”

More than 1,700 viewers shared their frustration and anger on the woman’s behalf in the comments section.

“I’m SO SORRY,” one commenter wrote. “That is absolutely criminal how you’re being mistreated. I wish I could give you a huge hug.”

“This is why medical care should be between a person and their doctor,” another viewer said. “I’m so sorry & hope you find relief soon.”

“I’m so sorry youre going through this,” a viewer said. “No one should ever have to go this.”

